'Not Favorable': Erdogan Opposes Letting Sweden, Finland into NATO

‘Not Favorable’: Erdogan Opposes Letting Sweden, Finland into NATO

The swift accession of two Scandinavian states to the North Atlantic alliance could hit a snag, as a key member's opposition would disrupt the unanimity

“We are following developments concerning Sweden and Finland, but we are not of a favorable opinion,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Friday.He in particular cited Sweden’s support for Kurdish groups, including the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist group.Although Finland and Sweden are militarily non-aligned states, they have long had a relationship with NATO providing for various forms of military cooperation and joint training. While some on the right have looked to NATO for additional security in the wake of the launching of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, many left-wing parties in both countries strongly oppose military alignment.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has encouraged their application, saying the accession procedure could be completed in “a couple of weeks,” although it’s likely for the entire process to take at least six months. Their applications are expected before the month is out.Based in Brussels, Belgium, the alliance is composed of 30 member states bound together by a mutual defense pact. It was formed in 1949 by a handful of Western European capitalist states to present a united front against the Soviet Union and the several allied socialist states that formed in Central and Eastern Europe after the end of World War 2. After the overthrow of those socialist governments and the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the now-unrivaled NATO began spreading eastward, adding the new capitalist governments to the alliance in violation of agreements reached with Russia that NATO would not expand further east than a reunified Germany.Russian diplomats repeated similar warnings at news of Finland’s NATO application"The latest expansion of NATO will not make our continent more stable and secure", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov told reporters on Thursday. He added that the further strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank would “become an element for a special analysis and the development of the necessary measures to balance the situation and ensure our security.”Oleg Stepanov, Russia’s ambassador to Canada, told Sputnik that if they joined the US-led alliance, “Finland and Sweden will be put in a position where they are forced to treat Russia as an adversary. Reciprocally, Russians are to change their perception of previously neutral countries as the springboard of NATO threat.” This, he said, could turn a once-peaceful region “into yet another potential theater of war.”

