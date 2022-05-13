https://sputniknews.com/20220513/my-chemical-romance-rattles-twitter-after-releasing-first-song-in-almost-a-decade-1095492864.html

My Chemical Romance Rattles Twitter After Releasing First Song in Almost a Decade

My Chemical Romance Rattles Twitter After Releasing First Song in Almost a Decade

It was a true tragedy for emo rockers when My Chemical Romance announced their breakup in 2013. However, the band backtracked on the decision in 2019, to the... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T16:17+0000

2022-05-13T16:17+0000

2022-05-13T16:17+0000

viral

music

band

release

rock

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107719/39/1077193937_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a33b3efdb9245d7b4456aab2c5372cc1.jpg

The iconic band My Chemical Romance has triumphantly returned to the music charts, releasing its first song after some 10 years of silence. 'The Foundations of Decay' is a six-minute-long punk rock anthem, bringing the ultimate emo vibe of My Chemical Romance straight back from the late 2000s, but sprinkled with modern sounds.The comeback turned out to be a mind-blowing surprise for their fans, who immediately flocked to Twitter in an emotional and nostalgic outcry.MCR’s music was traditionally associated with depressive and melancholic moments of rock music lovers' lives, but this first release in years seems to have changed that.For many die-hard fans, 'The Foundations of Decay' provided the valuable experience of listening to a song by your favourite band and not knowing the lyrics by heart already.Some even went as far as claiming that the new song could "save the decade" after a host of downturns of late.My Chemical Romance's musical history dates back to 2001 when the band formed in New Jersey. In 2013, lead vocalist Gerard Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Lero, and bassist Mikey Way announced they would be parting ways. The band made fans ecstatic after walking back that decision in 2019 and revealing that they will be re-uniting, but there was still no new music until today.My Chemical Romance's history in rock dates back to 2001, when the band formed in New Jersey, and interrupts in 2013, when lead vocalist Gerard Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Iero, and bassist Mikey Way announced they would be parting ways. In 2019, the band made fans ecstatic after walking back on that decision and revealing that they will be re-uniting, but there was still no new music even after that announcement.'The Foundations of Decay' is the band's first release since 2014, following ‘Fake Your Death’.It's unclear whether My Chemical Romance plans to follow up with a new album, but they announced a North American tour in 2020 which got postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, music, band, release, rock