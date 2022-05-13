LIVE UPDATE: EU Plans to Allocate Extra 500 Mln Euros in Military Aid to Ukraine, Borrell Says

Moscow launched the military operation in Ukraine on 24 February to defend the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which were suffering from intensifying attacks by Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin slammed Kiev for 8-year-long war in Donbass, calling it a genocide, and said that Russia's goal is the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.
Russian forces and Donbass militias continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine. In total, since the beginning of the op, the Russian military has destroyed 164 Ukrainian warplanes, 827 drones, 366 rocket launchers, 304 air defence missile systems, and 3,022 tanks and other armoured vehicles.
Russian Foreign Minister Says EU Turned Into Aggressive Player in International Arena
The European Union has turned into an aggressive player in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
According to the diplomat, the EU countries are "rushing exactly along the tracks that NATO is already laying, thereby confirming the trend that they are merging with NATO and will, in fact, perform the functions of its appendage".
"[In this regard,] the harmlessness of such a desire of Kiev [to join EU] raises serious doubts ... considering that the European Union has turned from a constructive economic platform ... into an aggressive, militant player," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of a CIS ministerial meeting in Dushanbe.
07:58 GMT 13.05.2022
MoD: Russian Air Defence Downs Ukrainian Su-27 Jet and 15 Drones in Kharkov Region
07:54 GMT 13.05.2022
Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations in CSTO, EAEU, CIS, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
"We discussed the situation in Central Asia, including taking into account the attempts in relation to the Central Asian region, which are being made by our Western colleagues — the US, the EU, NATO members — attempts aimed at strengthening their influence in the region by damaging relations within the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO and the EAEU," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of a CIS ministerial meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
07:44 GMT 13.05.2022
Lavrov: EU Actions Show Brussels is to Play Role of NATO Appendage
07:41 GMT 13.05.2022
EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Possible Embargo on Russian Oil on 16 May, Borrell Says
07:27 GMT 13.05.2022
EU Intends to Allocate Extra 500 Mln Euros in Military Aid to Ukraine, Top Diplomat Borrell Says
06:46 GMT 13.05.2022
More Than 500 People Evacuated From Mariupol to DPR Over Past Day, Authorities Say
04:45 GMT 13.05.2022
Attackers Throw Molotov Cocktail at Military Commissariat in Transnistrian Capital of Tiraspol, Authorities Say
Unidentified attackers tried to set fire to an oil depot and a military commissariat in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol overnight by throwing Molotov cocktails, the interior ministry of the breakaway republic said on Friday.
At about 01:11 GMT, a car stopped near the oil depot of one of local enterprises, from which an unknown person got out and threw Molotov cocktail towards the object and disappeared. About half an hour later, two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the building of the republican military commissariat. The fire was promptly extinguished by security.
"There are no damages or casualties at both facilities. Investigative and operational groups are working at the scene of the incidents, the circumstances of the incidents are being established," the ministry said in a statement.
04:42 GMT 13.05.2022
UK Officers Are Coordinating Ukrainian Forces Against Russia, Source Says