https://sputniknews.com/20220513/ill-charge-you-a-fine-and-your-little-dog-too-us-city-adopts-law-limiting-how-long-pups-can-bark-1095499117.html

I’ll Charge You a Fine And Your Little Dog Too! US City Adopts Law Limiting How Long Pups Can Bark

I’ll Charge You a Fine And Your Little Dog Too! US City Adopts Law Limiting How Long Pups Can Bark

The city of Aurora, Illinois, is located in the Chicago metropolitan area and is the state’s second-largest city after Chicago. Located in Kane County with a... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T21:25+0000

2022-05-13T21:25+0000

2022-05-13T21:24+0000

law

illinois

pets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092743843_0:309:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd93b2cce75d44969a09ab99b1dec7c9.jpg

Dog owners in Aurora may end up paying more money to the city if they have noisy dogs after city officials approved a new law that will now limit how long dogs are allowed to bark.This week, the Aurora City Council revised an animal control ordinance that limiting the amount of animals that can be owned per household, as well as restrict how long a dog can bark during the day.The new ordinance will limit residents to only four pets per household, and only two pets from the same species are allowed within a single household— this includes ferrets, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, as well as farm animals— unless otherwise approved by the city’s animal control agency.Those already owning multiple pets before the new ordinance will not be affected under the new rules’ grandfather clause.Aurorans will also be charged a fine of $100 if their dog barks for more than 15 consecutive minutes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time and for more than 10 minutes from 10:01 p.m. to 6:59 p.m.local time.But first, neighbors who wish to report the barking or yapping will have to show evidence by making a recording or supporting their claim with multiple witnesses.

illinois

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

law, illinois, pets