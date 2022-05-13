https://sputniknews.com/20220513/i-cried-piques-shocking-revelation-about-messis-barcelona-exit-1095488637.html

'I Cried': Pique’s Shocking Revelation About Messi's Barcelona Exit

'I Cried': Pique’s Shocking Revelation About Messi's Barcelona Exit

Lionel Messi's exit to Paris Saint-Germain last summer is still regarded as one of the most shocking pieces of news in the football world. The Argentina... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T13:49+0000

2022-05-13T13:49+0000

2022-05-13T13:49+0000

sport

sport

sport

lionel messi

lionel messi

gerard pique

barcelona

fc barcelona

sputnik

psg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095491024_0:310:3000:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_55df325e533e5772803d3af4bce051cb.jpg

Gerard Pique has admitted that he shed a tear when Lionel Messi departed Barcelona last summer after the Spanish club failed to renew his contract over financial constraints.The revelations come in the wake of swirling rumours about a rift between the players, with the country's media claiming that it was the Spanish defender who persuaded the La Liga club's management against signing a new deal with the the Argentinian seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.Pique also insisted that the Catalan side wasn't in a position to extend Messi's tenure as his huge wage bill would have had a large impact on the club's mounting debt, which had reached $1.5 billion.Pique also lavished praise on his former Camp Nou teammate, calling him the greatest player in history and a "God". "For Barcelona and the fans, Messi was like a God, it would have been great if he stayed," he said.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, gerard pique, barcelona, fc barcelona, sputnik, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), transfer, transfer, football, football, football, football, football star, football player, football legend, football club