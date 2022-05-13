https://sputniknews.com/20220513/how-does-political-instability-in-sri-lanka-pose-a-threat-to-india-1095482023.html

How Does Political Instability in Sri Lanka Pose a Threat to India?

How Does Political Instability in Sri Lanka Pose a Threat to India?

As Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has crippled everyday life due to shortages of fuel, food and other emergency items, New Delhi has responded generously to... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T13:14+0000

2022-05-13T13:14+0000

2022-05-13T13:14+0000

sri lanka

india

ranil wickremesinghe

mahinda rajapaksa

gotabaya rajapaksa

china

asia-pacific

belt and road initiative

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095490939_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_46d8a5abe92d089154fd6bafd1791aca.jpg

When Ranil Wikremesinghe took the oath as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister on Thursday evening, India was the first country to laud the development. On Friday, Wikremesinghe also met the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, as per a statement by the Indian mission."(They) discussed continued cooperation for economic recovery and stability in Sri Lanka through democratic processes towards the well being of all the people of Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission tweeted.Colonel (Retd.) Ramani Hariharan, who headed the Indian intelligence when the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) intervened in Sri Lanka in 1987, says that the economic crisis in Sri Lanka has brought into focus the “indispensability” of New Delhi for Colombo.India had expressed concerns about Colombo’s growing economic proximity with Beijing under Mahinda Rajapaksa, who served both as President as well as Prime Minister.He notes that Colombo and Beijing intensified economic and defence ties under Mahinda Rajapaksa, much to the chagrin of Delhi.Sputnik: What are the implications of a politically unstable Sri Lanka, as far as India is concerned?Hariharan: It is very clear than an unstable Sri Lanka will be a very big headache for India. India is so proximate to Sri Lanka that refugees will start landing up here (in the event of a major crisis). It has already happened in 1983, when a couple of lakhs (hundreds of thousands) of Tamil refugees came here due to the anti-Tamil riots there.Then, there was an exodus of refugees from Sri Lanka in 1990 and between 1995 till 2002, which was when the hostilities between the Sri Lankan government and the separatist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was at its peak. Then, there were refugees from Sri Lanka during the final stages of the LTTE war in 2008-09.Some refugees even landed up in India in the current episode, but, luckily, it wasn’t not on the same dimension as then.All of this tends to distracts India’s attention.Sputnik: What are the options for China now, which is a huge investor in Sri Lanka’s infrastructure projects? Are we going to see India-China rivalry play out in Sri Lanka?Hariharan: China has invested on a massive scale in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects in Sri Lanka. The projections (about the success of the Chinese investments) could not succeed… At the same time, China could not step in when asked for an economic assistance package by Sri Lanka in order to alleviate its economic crisis.Previously, both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa were seen as very close to China.Colombo also awarded a controlling stake (and a 99-year lease) in the Hambantota port to a Chinese state company in 2017.But Chinese concerns about India are set to increase as New Delhi aims to redevelop its presence in Tricomalee, another major port. One major advantage that India has over China is the geographical proximity. The Chinese have to traverse 2,000 kilometres to access the Indian Ocean.So, they have developed a presence in ports like Hambantota and Gwadar (Pakistan), which at present are not military bases. But if it comes to the pinch of confrontation, one can’t rule out the risks.India will be carefully watching China’s activities in Sri Lanka now.Sputnik: So, political instability in Sri Lanka is of concern to India because of the possible flow of refugees and due to a potentially increasing military role that Beijing could play amid a politically volatile situation.Hariharan: There is also a third dimension, which is an internal one. When the peaceful protesters in Galle and Colombo were attacked by supporters of then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on 9 May, a big reaction from the trade unions ensued. The Frontiline Socialist Party, a very small party representing the trade unions and mostly based in urban areas, spearheaded the public reaction to the protests. To me, the violence against government lawmakers, officials and the torching of properties was carried out by backers of this party, not the peaceful protesters. The response to violence was very systematic and swift.This systematic threat signifies the failure of Sri Lankan intelligence.Sputnik: Washington has been stepping up its role in Sri Lanka and the broader South Asian region in recent years, possibly to counter growing Chinese influence in the region. How do you view America’s role in the region?Hariharan: The US is a very silent player in Sri Lanka. It has been pressuring Sri Lanka in many ways. The US has commented on the crackdown on the public (anti-government protesters), which took place on 10 May.And so is Japan, which is a close developmental partner of Sri Lanka and carries out joint projects with India in Sri Lanka.Sputnik: President Gotabaya has said that he is ready to dilute the powers of the executive presidency and enact the 19th Amendment. Is this a welcome development for India as well?Hariharan: Very right. It is part of the democratic process. Not only India, even the UN Human Rights Commission and the US has supported this.India has consistently advised Sri Lanka to devolve powers from the executive presidency, a provision which was also part of India-Sri Lanka Accords in 1987.

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/debt-trap-is-a-myth-china-rejects-allegations-blaming-it-for-sri-lankan-economic-crisis-1095035046.html

sri lanka

india

china

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

sri lanka, india, ranil wickremesinghe, mahinda rajapaksa, gotabaya rajapaksa, china, asia-pacific, belt and road initiative, analysis