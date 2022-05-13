https://sputniknews.com/20220513/helping-hand-us-anti-disinformation-chief-wants-verified-twitter-users-to-edit-others-posts-1095485075.html

Helping Hand: US 'Anti-Disinformation' Chief Wants Verified Twitter Users to Edit Others' Posts

Nina Jankowicz appears to be very proud of her blue tick on Twitter, and believes that verified users need to shoulder the burden of telling what is truthful and what is not.Likewise, it seems that some users "are more equal than others", according to Jankowicz. "There are a lot of people who shouldn’t be verified, who aren’t legit", she explained, claiming that “they’re not trustworthy".Billionaire Elon Musk, who has recently struck a deal to purchase Twitter, has already addressed Jankowicz's statements , calling her idea "disconcerting" and tweeting "Don't Diss Information".In the meantime, he also said that the Twitter deal is "temporarily on hold" due to a recent Reuters publication suggesting that spam/fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users. This figure is crucial since Musk has prioritised the eradication of spam accounts and bots in his takeover.Back in April, Jankowicz became the head of Biden's Disinformation Governance Board, created to fight "fakes" and conspiracy theories over coronavirus, US elections, Russian special operations and other topics.The move immediately prompted concerns about censorship, with critics of the Biden administration comparing the body to George Orwell's Ministry of Truth.While Jankowicz is considered a "disinformation expert", her previous social media posts suggest she was a big fan of the "Russian meddling" narrative pushed by Democrat lawmakers and the media in 2016. She even shared Hillary Clinton's tweets suggesting that Trump "has a secret server" to communicate with Moscow.

