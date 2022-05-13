https://sputniknews.com/20220513/bojo-urges-cabinet-to-slash-over-90000-civil-servants-in-attempt-to-mitigate-cost-of-living-crisis-1095480934.html
BoJo Urges Cabinet to Slash Over 90,000 Civil Servants in Attempt to Mitigate Cost of Living Crisis
Previously, a major spike in fuel costs resulted in the rising energy price cap for consumers, so the Britons saw it soaring by an average of £694 ($913).
At least 91,000 British civil service jobs may be cut by the government in order to find money to resolve the raging cost of living crisis, the Daily Mail reported. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the newspaper he had tasked the cabinet with firing one-fifth of the staff within one month - in a bid to return their numbers to the 2016 level in the coming years. Such a cut will allow the budget to save £3.5 billion a year (almost $4.3 billion), which could help reduce the cost of living through various measures, including tax cuts.At the same time, Johnson also noted that more government officials need to get back at their workplaces.Previously, reports suggested that the UK government wanted to cut taxes, but those plans were refuted by the treasury.Britain is suffering from a cost of living crisis, as energy and fuel prices have soared dramatically since London slapped a wide range of sanctions against Moscow, citing the Russia's special operation in Ukraine - which significantly worsened the economic situation in the UK.Over half of Britons have indicated that they are undergoing hardship, while more than 60 percent believe that the crisis will continue to unfold. According to the Office for National Statistics, wholesale prices in the country were rising at their fastest pace since September 2008, when the global financial crisis was plaguing the world.
At least 91,000 British civil service jobs may be cut by the government in order to find money
to resolve the raging cost of living crisis, the Daily Mail reported. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the newspaper he had tasked the cabinet with firing one-fifth of the staff within one month - in a bid to return their numbers to the 2016 level in the coming years.
"We have got to cut the cost of government to reduce the cost of living," the PM announced. "Every pound the government pre-empts from the taxpayer is money they can spend on their own priorities, on their own lives."
Such a cut will allow the budget to save £3.5 billion a year (almost $4.3 billion), which could help reduce the cost of living through various measures, including tax cuts.
At the same time, Johnson also noted that more government officials need to get back at their workplaces.
"There will be lots of people who disagree with me, but I believe people are more productive, more energetic, more full of ideas, when they are surrounded by other people," he noted.
Previously, reports suggested that the UK government wanted to cut taxes, but those plans were refuted by the treasury.
Britain is suffering from a cost of living crisis, as energy and fuel prices have soared dramatically
since London slapped a wide range of sanctions against Moscow, citing the Russia's special operation in Ukraine - which significantly worsened the economic situation in the UK.
Over half of Britons have indicated that they are undergoing hardship, while more than 60 percent believe that the crisis will continue to unfold. According to the Office for National Statistics, wholesale prices in the country were rising
at their fastest pace since September 2008, when the global financial crisis was plaguing the world.