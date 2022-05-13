https://sputniknews.com/20220513/bidens-disinformation-czar-seeks-to-edit-others-twitter-posts-1095476747.html
Biden’s Disinformation Czar Seeks to Edit Others’ Twitter Posts
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Joe Biden looking to distract from domestic woes by keeping the attention on...
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Joe Biden looking to distract from domestic woes by keeping the attention on Ukraine, his disinformation czar proposing a way for ‘trustworthy’ people to edit others’ tweets, the Palestinean journalist killed by the IDF, and Biden turning a blind eye to the baby formula shortage.
Guests:Mark Frost - Economist | Biden Commits Political Suicide by Ignoring Domestic WoesDaniel Lazare - Political Analyst | Biden’s Disinformation Czar Seeks to Edit Others’ Twitter PostsRobert Inlakesh - Journalist | Palestinian Journalist Murdered in Cold Blood by Israeli ForcesDaniel McAdams - Exec. Director, Ron Paul Institute | Biden Funnels Cash Into Ukraine With Zero Hopes of VictoryIn the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to talk about Joe Biden looking to distract from domestic woes by keeping attention on Ukraine, and how food prices are directly tied to the cost of gas.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Lazare for a discussion on Biden’s disinformation czar Nina Jankowicz looking to create a cabal of ‘trustworthy’ people to edit others’ Twitter posts, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey concurring with Elon Musk that banning Trump was a mistake, and tennis pros revolting against Wimbledon for banning Russian and Belarusian players. We were also joined by Robert Inlakesh to talk about the Palestinean journalist killed by Israeli forces and the coverup attempt by the Western media.In the third hour, Daniel McAdams joined the conversation to talk about Joe Biden’s ‘Ukraine First’ agenda as Congress approves $40 billion for Ukraine aid, the US looking to weaken Russia at all costs, and Biden turning a blind eye to a catastrophic shortage of baby formula.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.