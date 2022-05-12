https://sputniknews.com/20220512/videos-evacuations-ordered-in-california-as-massive-fires-consume-multiple-buildings-1095449251.html

Videos: Evacuations Ordered in California as Massive Fires Consume Multiple Buildings

Videos: Evacuations Ordered in California as Massive Fires Consume Multiple Buildings

Fast-spreading flames have been fanned across much of coastal California due to an increase in humid conditions, as well as strong winds. 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T03:53+0000

2022-05-12T03:53+0000

2022-05-12T03:53+0000

california

fire

wildfire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095449213_0:35:1242:734_1920x0_80_0_0_2d239904b3515640dc68cb7fa3ddaa96.png

Laguna Niguel is one of the most lavish neighborhoods in Orange County, but on Wednesday residents of the upscale Southern California waterfront neighborhood were forced to evacuate amid deadly wildfires that have burned at least a dozen houses thus far.The brush fire was first reported at 2:44 p.m. local time in Aliso Woods Canyon, near a water treatment facility, according to Orange County Fire Authority Captain Sean Doran. The fire, which NBC4’s Vikki Vargas reported is burning with “an intensity [she] has not seen before,” has burned 183 acres since 6 p.m. on Wednesday.The fire ripped through brush as flames were further spread by 20-mph ocean winds and 52% humidity, according to the National Weather Service. The blaze moved uphill toward Aliso Summit Trail and its neighboring homes including those along Vista Montemar and near Coronado Pointe.Residents of Laguna Niguel were evacuated but now firefighters are faced with the dangerous task of saving homes and pets before they’re consumed by the spreading fire. Officials said voluntary evacuations were in effect in nearby Laguna Beach.The fire also prompted precautionary evacuations of a luxury resort as well as golf courses in addition to residential homes, according to fire officials.Both the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) and the Laguna Beach Fire Department are now working to fight the blaze both on the ground and with aircrafts that are dropping fire retardant and water on what can only be seen as billowing clouds of black smoke which are visibly pouring out of the neighborhood and stretching for miles along the Orange and Los Angeles county coasts.CBS Los Angeles reported on Twitter that a temporary shelter has been put in place at Crown Valley Community Center for those forced to evacuate their homes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

california, fire, wildfire