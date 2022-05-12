https://sputniknews.com/20220512/us-to-give-ukraine-40-billion-amid-catastrophic-economic-downfall-1095448073.html

US to Give Ukraine $40 Billion Amid Catastrophic Economic Downfall

US to Give Ukraine $40 Billion Amid Catastrophic Economic Downfall On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Ukrainian fighters beginning their retreat from Donbas, Congress approving $40 billion in Ukrainian aid as their constituents suffer from overspending, and why the West is so worried about the Philippines’ new president.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Ukraine Begins Its Retreat from DonbasTyler Nixon - Counselor at Law | Congress Approves $40 Billion for Ukraine as Constituents SufferK.J. Noh - Journalist | Why the West is So Worried About the Philippines’ New PresidentIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Ukrainian fighters beginning their retreat from the Donbass region, whether Joe Biden will apply pressure to Asian countries to back the Kiev regime, and Zelensky profiteering off of Russian gas while telling the world to refrain from purchasing it.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on Congress approving $40 billion in Ukraine aid as their constituents suffer the consequences of overspending, Biden’s new disinformation czar clinging on to the false Russiagate narrative, and former a John McCain aide going to war with the late senator’s family.In the third hour, K.J. Noh joined the conversation to talk about the US flipping their position on Taiwanese independence, how the Philippines’ new president beat Duterte and why the West is so worried.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

