https://sputniknews.com/20220512/us-army-considering-replacing-stryker-brigade-in-alaska-with-revived-11th-airborne-division-1095474160.html

US Army Considering Replacing Stryker Brigade in Alaska With Revived 11th Airborne Division

US Army Considering Replacing Stryker Brigade in Alaska With Revived 11th Airborne Division

The US Army’s top civilian official said recently that the Army could soon switch out a Stryker armored unit in Alaska for a second airborne infantry brigade... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T22:26+0000

2022-05-12T22:26+0000

2022-05-12T22:26+0000

arctic

alaska

us army

airborne troops

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101981/84/1019818495_0:24:2049:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_d504778b29a5f0cdede1b731cc165f90.jpg

“We are looking at potentially taking the Strykers out of Alaska,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth told the Senate Appropriations Committee last week. “We have not made a final decision about that, but if we do that, we will basically take them and look at the ones that we can reuse elsewhere or basically use for parts.”This, she noted, might help combat the recent uptick in suicides at US Army Alaska because “some of the soldiers there don’t feel like they have a sense of identity or purpose around why they’re stationed there.”During a visit earlier this year to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a massive base in Anchorage, Alaska, that is home to both Air Force and Army forces, Wormouth said that winter combat training was more important than ever for US soldiers.“We’re trying to get to a place where we have Arctic capable forces - forces that can survive and operate in that environment,” she added.Infantry in Alaska are expected to one day be armed with Cold-Weather All-Terrain Vehicles (CATV), a tracked vehicle designed for snowy climates that the Army is still evaluating candidates for. The winner is expected to be chosen by June, Breaking Defense reported.The Army released its first-ever Arctic strategy report, titled “Regaining Arctic Dominance,” in January 2021, closely on the heels of the Navy’s own strategy report. The Army report notes that as climate change melts Arctic sea ice and thaws permafrost ground, new areas of economic and political competition will open up, which the US wants to ensure Russia and China don’t dominate - by dominating them itself.“US National Security Strategy (NDS) highlights the Arctic as a corridor for expanded strategic great power competition between two regions - the Indo-Pacific and Europe,” it continues. “The NDS identifies the erosion of the Joint Force’s competitive edge against China and Russia as a central problem the Department must prioritize while maintaining a favorable balance of power between the two theaters.”The reports came in the wake of a scathing indictment of the US’ chaotic Arctic policy by Washington academics, which was described as having “no coherence.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

arctic, alaska, us army, airborne troops