UK Economy Shrinking Amid Rising Inflation
The UK economy contracted by 0.1 percent in March, as surging inflation took a toll on demand to offset the boost that had been expected after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).In February there was no change but in January there was 0.7 percent growth recorded.In turn, GDP grew by 0.8 percent in the first quarter of this year but on a monthly basis, March showed a 0.1 percent contraction.On 5 May, the Bank of England increased its key rate from 0.75 percent to 1 percent, the highest rate for 13 years.The bank also decided to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issue of central bank reserves, at £875Bln.The United Kingdom's inflation in 2022 is expected to rise to 10.25 percent, almost twice the previously projected 5.75 percent, according to the regulator.
UK Economy Shrinking Amid Rising Inflation

10:18 GMT 12.05.2022
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinFILE - Shoppers walk along Oxford Street, Europe's busiest shopping street, in London, on Dec. 15, 2021
FILE - Shoppers walk along Oxford Street, Europe's busiest shopping street, in London, on Dec. 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Earlier, the Bank of England raised the interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing the benchmark interest rate to 1 percent - its highest level since 2009.
The UK economy contracted by 0.1 percent in March, as surging inflation took a toll on demand to offset the boost that had been expected after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
In February there was no change but in January there was 0.7 percent growth recorded.

"The UK economy recovered quickly from the worst of the pandemic and our growth in the first few months of the year was strong - faster than the US, Germany and Italy. But I know these are still anxious times,” UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said.

In turn, GDP grew by 0.8 percent in the first quarter of this year but on a monthly basis, March showed a 0.1 percent contraction.
On 5 May, the Bank of England increased its key rate from 0.75 percent to 1 percent, the highest rate for 13 years.
The bank also decided to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issue of central bank reserves, at £875Bln.

The United Kingdom's inflation in 2022 is expected to rise to 10.25 percent, almost twice the previously projected 5.75 percent, according to the regulator.
