https://sputniknews.com/20220512/turmoil-in-sri-lanka-paypal-v-consortium-news-nursing-shortages-journo-killed-in-the-west-bank-1095448245.html

Turmoil in Sri Lanka, PayPal v. Consortium News, Nursing Shortages, Journo Killed in The West Bank

Turmoil in Sri Lanka, PayPal v. Consortium News, Nursing Shortages, Journo Killed in The West Bank

The Commerce Department announced that inflation fell last month to 8.3% down from 8.5%. The drop was well within the margin of error, and will likely be... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T10:50+0000

2022-05-12T10:50+0000

2022-05-12T10:50+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

ukraine

westbank

sri lanka

consortium

nurses

strike

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095448219_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_aeb7aaeee807ab7aebb0a0003dc7f82e.png

Turmoil in Sri Lanka, PayPal v. Consortium News, Nursing Shortages, Journo Killed In The West Bank The Commerce Department announced that inflation fell last month to 8.3% down from 8.5%. The drop was well within the margin of error, and will likely be revised next month.

KJ Noh, is a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, and a member of Veterans for Peace joins the Misfits to talk about US policy towards North and South Korea. They talk about whether the Trump administration’s policy toward Korea was even more reckless than previously thought and they discuss the consequences that could result from the US withdrawing troops for South Korea.Miko Peled, human rights activist, author of "The General’s Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine" and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.” Peled joins the show to talk about the tragic story of a veteran Palestinian-American journalist for Al Jazeera murdered in the West Bank. Shireen Abu Aqleh was deliberately shot in the face outside Jenin by Israel troops, according to media reports. Her producer was shot in the back. And Israel’s Supreme Court earlier this week gave the green light for the government to continue bulldozing Palestinian homes to make way for the construction of Israeli settlements.Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst joins the conversation to talk about the House of Representatives last night approved another $40 billion for Ukraine. The measure now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to win nearly unanimous passage.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, Professor of Public Health at College of William and Mary in Williamsburg VA. joins the show. The Misfits talk about working conditions in the health care sector, particularly for nurses, who organized quite a few high profile strikes over the course of the pandemic. Many healthcare workers are suffering burn out from stressful conditions related to treating patients throughout the ongoing pandemic.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

sri lanka

west bank

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, ukraine, westbank, sri lanka, consortium, nurses, strike, аудио, radio, west bank