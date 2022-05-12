https://sputniknews.com/20220512/the-rich-also-cry-stocks-equivalent-to-one-quarter-of-americas-gdp-wiped-out-in-2022-1095472306.html

The Rich Also Cry: Stocks Equivalent to One Quarter of America’s GDP Wiped Out in 2022

The Rich Also Cry: Stocks Equivalent to One Quarter of America’s GDP Wiped Out in 2022

A modest rally in the markets that began in late April came to a crashing halt last Wednesday in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T19:06+0000

2022-05-12T19:06+0000

2022-05-12T19:24+0000

market

losses

recession

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107854/90/1078549035_0:228:2296:1520_1920x0_80_0_0_4f8ac421d910301b782832f937557cef.jpg

Standard & Poor’s 500 – the stock market index tracking the performance of 500 major companies operating in the US, has suffered over $7 trillion in losses since December, with its total valuation dropping nearly 20 percent, with close to $3 trillion of the drop faced by tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, Google owner Alphabet and Facebook owner Meta.The Dow Jones Industrial Average has also come on hard times, down nearly 14 percent since the start of the year, with the Nasdaq down close to 29 percent over the same period – including a 20 percent drop over the past month.Netflix secured the top spot as the worst performer of the S&P 500 so far this year, shedding over 70 percent of its market value.On Tuesday, Bloomberg calculated that markets globally have dropped $11 trillion since the end of March alone.The downturn has pushed investors into perceived safer harbours, like General Mills, Kellogg, ConAgra, Kraft Heinz, JM Smucker, Tyson Foods and the Campbell Soup Company.The bear market comes amid growing fears of a recession, fueled by concerns of an increasingly aggressive fed push to try to tame inflation, soaring energy prices caused in part by NATO’s efforts to sanction Russia into submission over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, and the pumping of trillions of new dollars into the economy by the federal government over the past two plus years. The Fed moved forward with a 0.5 percent interest rate hike on 4 May.Biden went on to slam the party for failing to sufficiently play up his administration’s accomplishments, and to blame Vladimir Putin and the supply chain crisis for America's economic woes.Putin has dismissed that he is responsible for America’s economic problems. “An effort is being made to convince you that all your difficulties are the result of some kind of hostile actions by Russia, that you have to pay for the fight against the mythical Russian threat through your wallet. All of this is a lie. The truth is that the current problems that millions of people in the West face are the result of the many actions by the ruling elites of their states, their mistakes, myopia and ambitions,” Putin said at a meeting with officials in March.

https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-consumer-prices-rise-by-83-in-year-to-april-easing-slightly-from-85-in-march-1095431691.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220509/wall-street-melts-further-on-interest-rate-hike-fear-tech-stocks-hit-2020-lows-1095383145.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220428/us-q1-gdp-down-14-as-covid-19-bites-amid-fewer-pandemic-payouts-1095128210.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

market, losses, recession