Russian Ruble Becomes Fastest Growing Currency in 2022 - Bloomberg
The Russian ruble has become the growth leader among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.Since the beginning of the year, the ruble has gained 11% against the dollar, outpacing the Brazilian real with its 9%, and leaving 29 other major currencies behind. In third place in the ranking of the major world currencies was the Mexican peso, with growth of 1% against the dollar since the beginning of the year.The Russian currency has gained 12% on the international currency market. After Russia's special military operation in Ukraine began, the country's national currency exchange rate began to fall, at one point reaching a record 120 rubles per dollar in March. Later, despite comprehensive Western sanctions against Russia, it rapidly strengthened.As a result of trading on the Moscow Exchange, on 12 May, the dollar exchange rate amounted to 68.84 rubles.
Western nations introduced sanctions against Moscow after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donbass republics. Initially, the Russian ruble plummeted after the announcement of the special military operation, but later it regained its strength.
