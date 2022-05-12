https://sputniknews.com/20220512/russian-ruble-becomes-fastest-growing-currency-in-2022---bloomberg-1095455410.html

Russian Ruble Becomes Fastest Growing Currency in 2022 - Bloomberg

Russian Ruble Becomes Fastest Growing Currency in 2022 - Bloomberg

Western nations introduced sanctions against Moscow after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donbass... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T10:08+0000

2022-05-12T10:08+0000

2022-05-12T10:08+0000

world

currency

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_87dd837c94bec3d148b30b0ec6cd3583.jpg

The Russian ruble has become the growth leader among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.Since the beginning of the year, the ruble has gained 11% against the dollar, outpacing the Brazilian real with its 9%, and leaving 29 other major currencies behind. In third place in the ranking of the major world currencies was the Mexican peso, with growth of 1% against the dollar since the beginning of the year.The Russian currency has gained 12% on the international currency market. After Russia's special military operation in Ukraine began, the country's national currency exchange rate began to fall, at one point reaching a record 120 rubles per dollar in March. Later, despite comprehensive Western sanctions against Russia, it rapidly strengthened.As a result of trading on the Moscow Exchange, on 12 May, the dollar exchange rate amounted to 68.84 rubles.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, currency, russia