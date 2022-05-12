https://sputniknews.com/20220512/president-putin-chairs-meeting-with-government-members-on-economy-amid-sanctions--1095451354.html
President Putin Chairs Meeting With Government Members on Economy Amid Sanctions
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics requested help to defend them from... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T10:43+0000
2022-05-12T10:43+0000
2022-05-12T10:43+0000
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting regarding Russia's economy during sanctions with members of the government via videoconference in Moscow.The regular gathering was postponed on Monday to accommodate his trip to Sochi, where he visited a national education centre.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
2022-05-12T10:43+0000
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting regarding Russia's economy during sanctions with members of the government via videoconference in Moscow.
The regular gathering was postponed on Monday to accommodate his trip to Sochi, where he visited a national education centre.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!