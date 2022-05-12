International
LIVE: UNSC Holds Meeting on Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220512/president-putin-chairs-meeting-with-government-members-on-economy-amid-sanctions--1095451354.html
President Putin Chairs Meeting With Government Members on Economy Amid Sanctions
President Putin Chairs Meeting With Government Members on Economy Amid Sanctions
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics requested help to defend them from... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T10:43+0000
2022-05-12T10:43+0000
vladimir putin
russia
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095457892_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_17a88ae683d0f4308a882b5013ce3cb7.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting regarding Russia's economy during sanctions with members of the government via videoconference in Moscow.The regular gathering was postponed on Monday to accommodate his trip to Sochi, where he visited a national education centre.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
President Putin Chairs Meeting With Government Members on Economy Amid Sanctions
Stream Putin
2022-05-12T10:43+0000
true
PT21M02S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095457892_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_118c08899c49318af54a6abfa9fb437f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, russia, sanctions, видео

President Putin Chairs Meeting With Government Members on Economy Amid Sanctions

10:43 GMT 12.05.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
US
India
Global
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting regarding Russia's economy during sanctions with members of the government via videoconference in Moscow.
The regular gathering was postponed on Monday to accommodate his trip to Sochi, where he visited a national education centre.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала