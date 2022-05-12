https://sputniknews.com/20220512/president-putin-chairs-meeting-with-government-members-on-economy-amid-sanctions--1095451354.html

President Putin Chairs Meeting With Government Members on Economy Amid Sanctions

President Putin Chairs Meeting With Government Members on Economy Amid Sanctions

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics requested help to defend them from... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T10:43+0000

2022-05-12T10:43+0000

2022-05-12T10:43+0000

vladimir putin

russia

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095457892_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_17a88ae683d0f4308a882b5013ce3cb7.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting regarding Russia's economy during sanctions with members of the government via videoconference in Moscow.The regular gathering was postponed on Monday to accommodate his trip to Sochi, where he visited a national education centre.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

President Putin Chairs Meeting With Government Members on Economy Amid Sanctions Stream Putin 2022-05-12T10:43+0000 true PT21M02S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vladimir putin, russia, sanctions, видео