International
https://sputniknews.com/20220512/pentagon-chief-acknowledges-problem-aboard-nuclear-powered-uss-washington-amid-suicide-surge--1095449487.html
Pentagon Chief Acknowledges ‘Problem’ Aboard Nuclear-Powered USS Washington Amid Suicide Surge
Pentagon Chief Acknowledges ‘Problem’ Aboard Nuclear-Powered USS Washington Amid Suicide Surge
Earlier this month, the US Navy began allowing hundreds of sailors aboard the nuclear-powered USS George Washington (CVN-73) to offsite quarters at Norfolk... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T03:46+0000
2022-05-12T03:46+0000
uss george washington
lloyd austin
pentagon
us navy
nuclear-powered
aircraft carrier
us armed forces
us congress
suicide
mental health
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095449435_0:48:3072:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_f526f1a86f700bce09d10b7ec4e3c231.jpg
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday admitted the Pentagon and US Navy are faced with a “problem” when it comes to housing Navy sailors aboard vessels seeking repairs.Austin’s comments come as the US Department of Defense awaits the results of two probes into the recent string of deaths aboard the USS George Washington, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier that has been docked for refueling and a midlife overhaul since 2017.“Whether or not we made the right choices is left to be said,” Austin told the House Appropriations Committee for the DoD, referring to the service’s recent decision to relocate hundreds of sailors from the dry-docked vessel.Austin’s Wednesday remarks came in response to questions posed by Rep. Marcy Kaptur (R-OH), who claimed she was “terribly concerned” at the timeline for the ship’s repairs and the impact of that pace on sailors.The US lawmaker pointed out that the aircraft carrier was initially slated to complete its work by late 2021, but is now expected to have repairs continue into 2023. Austin attributed the delays to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the overhaul required for the nuclear-powered vessel is “very, very sophisticated work.”Relatedly, Austin announced that he has ordered the formation of an independent review committee “to help us grapple with suicide.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220503/us-navy-allowing-hundreds-of-sailors-to-move-off-nuclear-powered-carrier-amid-surge-in-suicides-1095215363.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095449435_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a91bb4baf97e7cb68dca036a9fb8c0a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uss george washington, lloyd austin, pentagon, us navy, nuclear-powered, aircraft carrier, us armed forces, us congress, suicide, mental health

Pentagon Chief Acknowledges ‘Problem’ Aboard Nuclear-Powered USS Washington Amid Suicide Surge

03:46 GMT 12.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSecretary of Defense Lloyd Austin accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense during a hearing for the Fiscal Year 2023 Department of Defense, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense during a hearing for the Fiscal Year 2023 Department of Defense, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, the US Navy began allowing hundreds of sailors aboard the nuclear-powered USS George Washington (CVN-73) to offsite quarters at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia. Within the past year, seven sailors assigned to the dry-docked vessel have died, with at least one confirmed suicide and three suspected suicides.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday admitted the Pentagon and US Navy are faced with a “problem” when it comes to housing Navy sailors aboard vessels seeking repairs.
Austin’s comments come as the US Department of Defense awaits the results of two probes into the recent string of deaths aboard the USS George Washington, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier that has been docked for refueling and a midlife overhaul since 2017.
“Whether or not we made the right choices is left to be said,” Austin told the House Appropriations Committee for the DoD, referring to the service’s recent decision to relocate hundreds of sailors from the dry-docked vessel.
“Certainly there’s a problem there,” the Pentagon chief said, as reported by Stars and Stripes. “We’ve got to understand what the problem is a bit more and then we have to figure out what to do to ensure we don’t have these kinds of problems in the future.”
An F-35C Lightning II carrier variant, assigned to the Salty Dogs of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, waits to launch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). VX-23 is conducting its third and final developmental test (DT-III) phase aboard George Washington in the Atlantic Ocean. The F-35C is expected to be Fleet operational in 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2022
US Navy Allowing Hundreds of Sailors to Move Off Nuclear-Powered Carrier Amid Surge in Suicides
3 May, 00:40 GMT
Austin’s Wednesday remarks came in response to questions posed by Rep. Marcy Kaptur (R-OH), who claimed she was “terribly concerned” at the timeline for the ship’s repairs and the impact of that pace on sailors.
“For hundreds of sailors, they have no access to housing or a car, and they’re stuck on the ship,” Kaptur said. “This is really demoralizing.”
The US lawmaker pointed out that the aircraft carrier was initially slated to complete its work by late 2021, but is now expected to have repairs continue into 2023. Austin attributed the delays to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the overhaul required for the nuclear-powered vessel is “very, very sophisticated work.”
Relatedly, Austin announced that he has ordered the formation of an independent review committee “to help us grapple with suicide.”
“To better understand it; to prevent it; and treat the unseen wounds that lead to it,” the Pentagon chief told the panel.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала