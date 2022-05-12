https://sputniknews.com/20220512/pentagon-chief-acknowledges-problem-aboard-nuclear-powered-uss-washington-amid-suicide-surge--1095449487.html

Pentagon Chief Acknowledges ‘Problem’ Aboard Nuclear-Powered USS Washington Amid Suicide Surge

Earlier this month, the US Navy began allowing hundreds of sailors aboard the nuclear-powered USS George Washington (CVN-73) to offsite quarters at Norfolk...

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday admitted the Pentagon and US Navy are faced with a “problem” when it comes to housing Navy sailors aboard vessels seeking repairs.Austin’s comments come as the US Department of Defense awaits the results of two probes into the recent string of deaths aboard the USS George Washington, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier that has been docked for refueling and a midlife overhaul since 2017.“Whether or not we made the right choices is left to be said,” Austin told the House Appropriations Committee for the DoD, referring to the service’s recent decision to relocate hundreds of sailors from the dry-docked vessel.Austin’s Wednesday remarks came in response to questions posed by Rep. Marcy Kaptur (R-OH), who claimed she was “terribly concerned” at the timeline for the ship’s repairs and the impact of that pace on sailors.The US lawmaker pointed out that the aircraft carrier was initially slated to complete its work by late 2021, but is now expected to have repairs continue into 2023. Austin attributed the delays to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the overhaul required for the nuclear-powered vessel is “very, very sophisticated work.”Relatedly, Austin announced that he has ordered the formation of an independent review committee “to help us grapple with suicide.”

