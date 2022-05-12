https://sputniknews.com/20220512/over-80-kids-infected-as-rare-tomato-flu-rages-in-southern-indian-states-1095452869.html
Over 80 Kids Infected as Rare 'Tomato Flu' Rages in Southern Indian States
Over 80 Kids Infected as Rare 'Tomato Flu' Rages in Southern Indian States
According to local media reports, the "tomato flu" is a rare viral disease that causes red-coloured rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration, besides leading...
More than 80 children, aged under five, have been infected with a rare flu that is now being called the "tomato flu" in India’s southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, according to Indian media reports.Symptoms of the "tomato flu", as reported in the media, include rashes and blisters on the infected body, high fever, body ache, joint swelling, and fatigue.In Kerala, the flu which was detected in the Kollam district, is now spreading to the Neduvathur, Anchal, and Aryankavu districts. Kerala's district of Kollam shares a border with Tamil Nadu state, where the flu is believed to have first been registered. Now health and police officials have set up checkpoints and are examining every individual for fever and other symptoms to prevent the disease from spreading. It is yet to be ascertained whether the flu only affects children.In Tamil Nadu, a team of 24 healthcare workers has been formed to check flu symptoms among children.Meanwhile, another neighbouring state of Kerala, Karnataka, has instructed authorities to keep an eye on daily travellers from the state who enter border districts.
According to local media reports, the “tomato flu” is a rare viral disease that causes red-coloured rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration, besides leading to blisters which look like tomatoes.
More than 80 children, aged under five, have been infected with a rare flu that is now being called the "tomato flu" in India’s southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu
, according to Indian media reports.
Symptoms of the "tomato flu", as reported in the media, include rashes and blisters on the infected body, high fever, body ache, joint swelling, and fatigue.
In Kerala, the flu which was detected in the Kollam district, is now spreading to the Neduvathur, Anchal,
and Aryankavu districts.
Kerala's district of Kollam shares a border with Tamil Nadu state, where the flu is believed to have first been registered.
Now health and police officials have set up checkpoints and are examining every individual for fever and other symptoms to prevent the disease from spreading.
It is yet to be ascertained whether the flu only affects children.
In Tamil Nadu, a team of 24 healthcare workers
has been formed to check flu symptoms among children.
Meanwhile, another neighbouring state of Kerala, Karnataka, has instructed authorities to keep an eye on daily travellers from the state who enter border districts.