https://sputniknews.com/20220512/north-korea-reports-more-than-18000-covid-19-cases-in-country-eight-fatalities---reports-1095475263.html
North Korea Reports More Than 18,000 COVID-19 Cases in Country, Eight Fatalities - Reports
North Korea Reports More Than 18,000 COVID-19 Cases in Country, Eight Fatalities - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has so far registered more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the country, with eight fatalities, the Yonhap news agency reported on... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T23:39+0000
2022-05-12T23:39+0000
2022-05-12T23:47+0000
omicron covid strain
asia & pacific
north korea
covid-19
omicron strain
lockdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095475713_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_b75aa5d05c7af620a5bd1cace5846a74.jpg
On Thursday, North Korea reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un described the situation as a sudden emergency and announced a lockdown.Overall, an outbreak of an unknown fever has hit some 350,000 people in North Korea, according to a separate Yonhap report. Of that number, more than 162,000 patients have been reportedly isolated and treated so far.It is unknown, however, whether this fever is linked to COVID-19, whose outbreak is currently being reported by Pyongyang.Also on Thursday, footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wearing a medical mask emerged in DPRK state media. As can be seen in the footage, Kim appears to be wearing a simple blue-and-white medical mask, though he removed it while speaking to members of the Politburo.Earlier, Kim said that an emergency situation arose in the DPRK due to the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, and he ordered his government at all levels to work impeccably to stop the spread of the disease. In particular, he ordered a lockdown of the counties and cities of the country.After the news emerged about the virus outbreak in the isolated country, China and South Korea declared their readiness to provide all necessary assistance to North Korea in the fight against COVID-19. From the beginning of the pandemic to this day, North Korea has declared that there have been no cases of coronavirus in the country at all.
https://sputniknews.com/20220512/north-korea-reportedly-confirms-first-ever-covid-19-case-of-omicron-variant-1095447817.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095475713_49:0:2780:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_206d0369a0ee3aeef5430903510231b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia & pacific, north korea, covid-19, omicron strain, lockdown
North Korea Reports More Than 18,000 COVID-19 Cases in Country, Eight Fatalities - Reports
23:39 GMT 12.05.2022 (Updated: 23:47 GMT 12.05.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has so far registered more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases in the country, with eight fatalities, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing North Korean state media.
On Thursday, North Korea reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un described the situation as a sudden emergency and announced a lockdown.
Overall, an outbreak of an unknown fever has hit some 350,000 people in North Korea, according to a separate Yonhap report. Of that number, more than 162,000 patients have been reportedly isolated and treated so far.
It is unknown, however, whether this fever is linked to COVID-19, whose outbreak is currently being reported by Pyongyang.
Also on Thursday, footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wearing a medical mask emerged in DPRK state media. As can be seen in the footage, Kim appears to be wearing a simple blue-and-white medical mask, though he removed it while speaking to members of the Politburo.
Earlier, Kim said that an emergency situation arose in the DPRK due to the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, and he ordered his government at all levels to work impeccably to stop the spread of the disease.
In particular, he ordered a lockdown of the counties and cities of the country.
After the news emerged about the virus outbreak in the isolated country, China and South Korea declared their readiness
to provide all necessary assistance to North Korea in the fight against COVID-19.
From the beginning of the pandemic to this day, North Korea has declared that there have been no cases of coronavirus in the country at all.