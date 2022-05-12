'Love is in the Air': 1 in 5 Americans Find 'Life-Changing' Romance When Flying on Vacation
Anyone searching for friendship, romance or a lasting relationship would be best advised to set off on a journey. Even just boarding a plane might set you on the right track, claimed new analysis.
More than a fifth of Americans revealed that they met their future spouse while on holiday trips, according to analysis conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Exodus Travels.
A survey of 2,000 Americans who have jetted off on international destinations at some point has highlighted the link between travelling and forming a lasting relationship.
23 percent of respondents revealed that they had married someone they met while travelling, and a third acknowledged having had a “vacation romance".
© AP Photo / Miroslav LelasIn this Friday, Aug. 21, 2021 file photo, a passenger inspects the departures timetable at the international airport in Split, Croatia
In this Friday, Aug. 21, 2021 file photo, a passenger inspects the departures timetable at the international airport in Split, Croatia
© AP Photo / Miroslav Lelas
Just boarding a plane did the trick for three in 10 of the respondents, who ended up dating someone they met during the flight to their destination.
A quarter of those surveyed pointed out that they had met their best friend during a past trip, and 77 percent formed lifelong attachments.
On average, respondents revealed they typically made four new friends and gained 12 new followers on social media platforms, although admittedly not all stayed in touch in-person post-trip.
Modern Love: As Valentine's Day Sparks Online Dating Rush, How Can Users Boost Their Love Prospects?
12 February 2021, 17:54 GMT
Looking back, four in five of those surveyed said making friends and forming relationships during their travels greatly enhanced overall impressions of their vacations, even if they lost touch afterwards. An overwhelming 69 percent of the respondents admitted that traveling and meeting new people made them a kinder and more interesting person.
Furthermore, it was meeting local people on various destinations that made the journeys more rewarding, claimed 77 percent.
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferIn this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015, photo a bouncer stands next to a sign professing love for Santacon hanging in the window of the Continental bar in New York
In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015, photo a bouncer stands next to a sign professing love for Santacon hanging in the window of the Continental bar in New York
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
As to the specific locations for those looking to meet new people while traveling, 31 percent of the respondents suggested participating in different activities, 28 percent opted for group tours and participating in hotel events. Hanging out at a bar or visiting a restaurant was the means of “connecting with others” voted for by another 26 percent.
The poll showed that one in five people thought it was easier to meet people when traveling solo, and 49 percent admitted that for them, a solo trip had been life-changing.
“Connecting with new cultures and engaging with personalities that you don’t encounter in your day-to-day existence at home can be an inspiring, enlightening and life-changing experience,” said Robin Brooks, marketing director at Exodus Travels, which offers international group and self-guided tours.