https://sputniknews.com/20220512/love-is-in-the-air-1-in-5-americans-find-life-changing-romance-when-flying-on-vacation-1095460677.html

'Love is in the Air': 1 in 5 Americans Find 'Life-Changing' Romance When Flying on Vacation

'Love is in the Air': 1 in 5 Americans Find 'Life-Changing' Romance When Flying on Vacation

Anyone searching for friendship, romance or a lasting relationship would be best advised to set off on a journey. Even just boarding a plane might set you on... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T12:35+0000

2022-05-12T12:35+0000

2022-05-12T12:35+0000

us

poll

vacation

romance

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091647351_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_156fff2d21c4a2365d6578a41854fa41.jpg

More than a fifth of Americans revealed that they met their future spouse while on holiday trips, according to analysis conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Exodus Travels.A survey of 2,000 Americans who have jetted off on international destinations at some point has highlighted the link between travelling and forming a lasting relationship.23 percent of respondents revealed that they had married someone they met while travelling, and a third acknowledged having had a “vacation romance".Just boarding a plane did the trick for three in 10 of the respondents, who ended up dating someone they met during the flight to their destination.A quarter of those surveyed pointed out that they had met their best friend during a past trip, and 77 percent formed lifelong attachments.On average, respondents revealed they typically made four new friends and gained 12 new followers on social media platforms, although admittedly not all stayed in touch in-person post-trip.Looking back, four in five of those surveyed said making friends and forming relationships during their travels greatly enhanced overall impressions of their vacations, even if they lost touch afterwards. An overwhelming 69 percent of the respondents admitted that traveling and meeting new people made them a kinder and more interesting person.Furthermore, it was meeting local people on various destinations that made the journeys more rewarding, claimed 77 percent.As to the specific locations for those looking to meet new people while traveling, 31 percent of the respondents suggested participating in different activities, 28 percent opted for group tours and participating in hotel events. Hanging out at a bar or visiting a restaurant was the means of “connecting with others” voted for by another 26 percent.The poll showed that one in five people thought it was easier to meet people when traveling solo, and 49 percent admitted that for them, a solo trip had been life-changing.

https://sputniknews.com/20210212/modern-love-as-valentines-day-sparks-online-dating-rush-how-can-users-boost-their-love-prospects-1082056790.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, poll, vacation, romance