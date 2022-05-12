https://sputniknews.com/20220512/inflation-nation--1095449976.html

Inflation Nation

Inflation Nation

Inflation eased up a bit in April, but remained near a four-decade high during that period, according to new data from the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T04:02+0000

2022-05-12T04:02+0000

2022-05-12T04:02+0000

ted rall

inflation

us economy

joe biden

us labor department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095449428_0:132:1200:807_1920x0_80_0_0_14549348c9e8d0f9151298b32952761f.jpg

US hopes of economic expansion in a post-pandemic society appear to remain threatened as the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report on Wednesday detailing an 8.3% yearly increase in the consumer price index, a broad-based measure of prices for services and goods.The increase was near the highest level since the summer of 1982, per CNBC.Eric Winograd, a US economist at asset manager AB, told the Associated Press that core price jumps–fueled by spikes in airline tickets, hotel rooms, and new cars–“make clear that there is still a long way to go before inflation returns to more acceptable levels”

https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-consumer-prices-rise-by-83-in-year-to-april-easing-slightly-from-85-in-march-1095431691.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

ted rall, inflation, us economy, joe biden, us labor department