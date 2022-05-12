https://sputniknews.com/20220512/house-passes-40-billion-dollars-for-ukraine-ukraine-turns-off-eu-gas-1095446474.html

House Passes 40 Billion Dollars for Ukraine; Ukraine Turns Off EU Gas

In what amounts to a sanctioning of the EU, Ukraine has turned off a third of the gas flow from Russia to Europe. 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss censorship. Elon Musk has stated that he will allow former President Donald Trump to return to Twitter. Also, President Biden's disinformation board reminds many of World War I era propaganda and persecution of dissent.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Ukraine. In what amounts to a sanctioning of the EU, Ukraine has turned off a third of the gas flow from Russia to Europe. Also, President Zelensky commemorates victory day by sharing a picture of a Ukrainian soldier donning a Nazi SS insignia patch on his uniform.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China has rebuked the US for changing the wording on its website regarding the One-China policy. Also, President XI has talked with French President Macron about the path to peace in Ukraine.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss military spending. The House has passed a 40 billion dollar bill with additional aid for the Ukraine military crisis. Also, President Biden has revived the World War II era lend-lease program for Ukraine creating a debt that will likely never be repaid.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine's war crimes. The UN has received credible evidence of war crimes involving Ukrainian troops torturing Russian POWs. Also, the EU considers stealing more Russian foreign assets.Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss President Biden's foreign policy. The latest moves by the US Empire and its EU colonies make it clear that they intend to prolong the Ukraine crisis, costing many thousands of lives and billions of dollars in destruction.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd" joins us to discuss Russia Gate and Hunter Biden. In what may be a cover-up, Hunter Biden seems poised to pay a substantial financial settlement to the Department of Justice. Also, the Ukraine crisis may be the inevitable end-stage of the Russia Gate operation.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Inflation has reached a 40-year high. Also, we discuss the Fed's moves to raise inflation rates and whether that will improve or degrade the economic situation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

