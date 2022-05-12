International
LIVE: UNSC Holds Meeting on Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220512/german-airline-apologises-after-more-than-100-jewish-passengers-denied-boarding-at-frankfurt-1095458638.html
German Airline Apologises After More Than 100 Jewish Passengers Denied Boarding at Frankfurt Airport
German Airline Apologises After More Than 100 Jewish Passengers Denied Boarding at Frankfurt Airport
A large number of Jewish passengers were travelling to Hungary for a religious pilgrimage at the time. 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T11:57+0000
2022-05-12T11:57+0000
lufthansa
jews
frankfurt
airport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095462133_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_075364571e176055c83bdc0a5e73de76.jpg
German airline Lufthansa has apologised after more than 100 Jewish passengers were prevented from boarding a connecting flight at a Frankfurt airport earlier in May because some of them allegedly did not follow mask rules and other instructions of the crew duirng the previous flight.The passengers were on their way from New York to Budapest for a religious pilgrimage on 4 May. When they were reportedly preparing to board a connecting flight at a Frankfurt airport, it was announced that their boarding passes had been cancelled. During the announcement, an employee said: "You know why it was", while the passengers can be heard yelling back: "No, we don't", according to a video shared on social media. Some of the passengers were reportedly outraged for also being banned from boarding the connecting flight, although they were not associated with the passengers who had allegedly violated mask rules on the way from New York.Lufthansa has issued a statement of apology, saying that it regrets "the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight" and adding that they "have zero tolerance for racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination of any type".
frankfurt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095462133_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21d8d60e7c80f81be288d38d8cf70fa5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lufthansa, jews, frankfurt, airport

German Airline Apologises After More Than 100 Jewish Passengers Denied Boarding at Frankfurt Airport

11:57 GMT 12.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / SPENCER PLATTHasidic Jews in New York
Hasidic Jews in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / SPENCER PLATT
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
A large number of Jewish passengers were travelling to Hungary for a religious pilgrimage at the time.
German airline Lufthansa has apologised after more than 100 Jewish passengers were prevented from boarding a connecting flight at a Frankfurt airport earlier in May because some of them allegedly did not follow mask rules and other instructions of the crew duirng the previous flight.
The passengers were on their way from New York to Budapest for a religious pilgrimage on 4 May. When they were reportedly preparing to board a connecting flight at a Frankfurt airport, it was announced that their boarding passes had been cancelled.
During the announcement, an employee said: "You know why it was", while the passengers can be heard yelling back: "No, we don't", according to a video shared on social media.
Some of the passengers were reportedly outraged for also being banned from boarding the connecting flight, although they were not associated with the passengers who had allegedly violated mask rules on the way from New York.
Lufthansa has issued a statement of apology, saying that it regrets "the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight" and adding that they "have zero tolerance for racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination of any type".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала