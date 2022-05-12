International
DPRK Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' Towards Sea of Japan, South Korea Says
DPRK Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' Towards Sea of Japan, South Korea Says
Earlier, North Korea conducted its 15th missile test this year by launching a missile off the port city of Sinpo toward the Sea of Japan. 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
dprk
north korea missile launch
North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The flight range, the highest flight altitude of the projectile and other details are being analysed by the South Korean military.This is the 16th missile test by North Korea in 2022. The country last fired a short-range ballistic missile, presumably a submarine-launched missile, into the Sea of Japan on 7 May. At the time, Pyongyang did not officially announce the launch and did not give an explanation as to what kind of projectile it was.Prior to this, a ballistic missile launch took place on 4 May. The Japanese Defence Ministry estimated its maximum altitude at 800 kilometres (497 miles) and range at 500 kilometres, noting that it fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.Over 10 years in power, the North Korean leader Kim Jong un has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including four nuclear tests. His father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, carried out 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.
dprk, north korea missile launch

DPRK Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' Towards Sea of Japan, South Korea Says

09:42 GMT 12.05.2022 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 12.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / Handout / KCTVThis screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31
This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / Handout / KCTV
