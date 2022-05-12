https://sputniknews.com/20220512/dprk-fires-unidentified-projectile-towards-sea-south-korea-says-1095457035.html

DPRK Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' Towards Sea of Japan, South Korea Says

DPRK Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' Towards Sea of Japan, South Korea Says

Earlier, North Korea conducted its 15th missile test this year by launching a missile off the port city of Sinpo toward the Sea of Japan. 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T09:42+0000

2022-05-12T09:42+0000

2022-05-12T10:25+0000

dprk

north korea missile launch

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082366533_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_f53b9acc8a39321e7bb1dffdeb3d08f8.jpg

North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The flight range, the highest flight altitude of the projectile and other details are being analysed by the South Korean military.This is the 16th missile test by North Korea in 2022. The country last fired a short-range ballistic missile, presumably a submarine-launched missile, into the Sea of Japan on 7 May. At the time, Pyongyang did not officially announce the launch and did not give an explanation as to what kind of projectile it was.Prior to this, a ballistic missile launch took place on 4 May. The Japanese Defence Ministry estimated its maximum altitude at 800 kilometres (497 miles) and range at 500 kilometres, noting that it fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.Over 10 years in power, the North Korean leader Kim Jong un has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including four nuclear tests. His father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, carried out 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dprk, north korea missile launch