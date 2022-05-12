https://sputniknews.com/20220512/doctor-strange-actress-and-husband-found-guilty-of-child-sex-abuse-reports-say-1095452049.html
Doctor Strange Actress and Husband Found Guilty of Child Sex Abuse, Reports Say
On Tuesday, the court found that Zara Phythian, the star of the Marvel film 'Doctor Strange', and her husband Victor Marke repeatedly sexually abused an underage girl, according to the BBC.Phythian, who is 38, was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of 14 sexual offences, and Marke, who is 59, was found guilty of 18.According to the victim, she was sexually abused by the actress and her husband in the mid-2000s. In court, the victim added that the couple often treated her to alcohol, and also filmed their actions on camera.At the time of the crime, she was only 13 years old.During the trial, the couple denied all charges against them, but the jury found otherwise and declared the 'Doctor Strange' star and her husband guilty after a 12-day trial.Zara Phythian has made cameo appearances in several films, the most famous of which was 'Doctor Strange' in 2016. In the film, she played one of the Zealots - the villains in the story.
