Congress Gives More Money to Ukraine, and Ignores Baby Formula Shortage in America

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congress approving forty billion dollars for Ukraine, and the baby formula shortage crisis hitting Canada.

Congress Gives More Money to Ukraine, and Ignores Baby Formula Shortage in America On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congress approving forty billion dollars for Ukraine, and the baby formula shortage crisis hitting Canada.

GUESTManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Baby Formula Shortage, Democrats Unanimously Vote for 40 Billion Dollars to Ukraine, and Protests Outside the Supreme Court Judges HomesDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | NATO Vs Russia, Market Economies, and The New Age DemocratsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the priorities of the Biden White House, gas prices, and hungry babies in America. Manila discussed the baby formula shortage in North America and the lack of White House attention on the shortage. Manila explained where most Americans stand on abortion and the Democrat stance on abortion.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about self-determination, Liz Truss, and the pro-war party. Daniel discussed his new article on the Biden administration and the goal of Russia's military operation. Daniel talked about the failures of capitalism and how market economies work around the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

