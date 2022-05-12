https://sputniknews.com/20220512/congress-gives-more-money-to-ukraine-and-ignores-baby-formula-shortage-in-america-1095448397.html
Congress Gives More Money to Ukraine, and Ignores Baby Formula Shortage in America
Congress Gives More Money to Ukraine, and Ignores Baby Formula Shortage in America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congress approving forty billion dollars for Ukraine, and the baby... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T10:51+0000
2022-05-12T10:51+0000
2022-05-12T10:51+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
woke
baby formula
free speech
scotus
protests
antiwar
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095448372_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_13f967709a6ccb52efb0c9bb1c546c44.png
Congress Gives More Money to Ukraine, and Ignores Baby Formula Shortage in America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congress approving forty billion dollars for Ukraine, and the baby formula shortage crisis hitting Canada.
GUESTManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Baby Formula Shortage, Democrats Unanimously Vote for 40 Billion Dollars to Ukraine, and Protests Outside the Supreme Court Judges HomesDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | NATO Vs Russia, Market Economies, and The New Age DemocratsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the priorities of the Biden White House, gas prices, and hungry babies in America. Manila discussed the baby formula shortage in North America and the lack of White House attention on the shortage. Manila explained where most Americans stand on abortion and the Democrat stance on abortion.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about self-determination, Liz Truss, and the pro-war party. Daniel discussed his new article on the Biden administration and the goal of Russia's military operation. Daniel talked about the failures of capitalism and how market economies work around the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095448372_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6412ebebaad3f070c4a6383f307dad80.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, woke, baby formula, free speech, scotus, protests, antiwar, аудио, radio
Congress Gives More Money to Ukraine, and Ignores Baby Formula Shortage in America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congress approving forty billion dollars for Ukraine, and the baby formula shortage crisis hitting Canada.
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Baby Formula Shortage, Democrats Unanimously Vote for 40 Billion Dollars to Ukraine, and Protests Outside the Supreme Court Judges Homes
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | NATO Vs Russia, Market Economies, and The New Age Democrats
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the priorities of the Biden White House, gas prices, and hungry babies in America. Manila discussed the baby formula shortage in North America and the lack of White House attention on the shortage. Manila explained where most Americans stand on abortion and the Democrat stance on abortion.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about self-determination, Liz Truss, and the pro-war party. Daniel discussed his new article on the Biden administration and the goal of Russia's military operation. Daniel talked about the failures of capitalism and how market economies work around the world.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.