China’s Zhurong Rover Finds Evidence of More Recent Water on Mars Than Previously Believed

China’s Zhurong rover has been exploring Utopia Planitia, a vast dry seabed in Mars’ northern hemisphere, since touching down in May 2021. The rover’s mission... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

An analysis of Zhurong’s first survey on Mars suggests that water still existed on the red planet long after it was believed to have dried up.The layers of minerals suggest the planet has gone through several cycles of being wet and warm, and then dry and cold, rather than the slow, steady slide from Earth-like to seemingly barren.The study was published in Science Advances on Wednesday.It had previously been believed that Mars lost nearly all of its water and atmosphere about 3 billion years ago, during a period called the Hesperian period, which preceded the present Amazonian period. However, the evidence Zhurong found points to water activity in Utopia Planitia just 700 million years ago.Moreover, the water seems to be locked inside the rock and soil, meaning not nearly as much of Mars’ water was lost to space as previously believed. Research published last year by the California Institute of Technology and the US space agency NASA found that between 30% and 90% of Mars’ original water is trapped in minerals in the crust.Additional water exists in Mars’ polar ice caps, alongside solidified carbon dioxide.

