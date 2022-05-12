https://sputniknews.com/20220512/china-vows-to-support-north-korea-in-fight-against-covid-19-outbreak-1095469997.html
The reclusive communist state reported its first coronavirus flare-up in Pyongyang on Thursday after several patients tested positive for the stealthy Omicron BA.2 variant over the weekend."As the DPRK’s comrade, neighbour and friend, China is ready to go all-out to provide support and assistance to the DPRK in fighting the virus," Zhao told a daily briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name.North Korea sealed its borders at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and rejected the offer of vaccines. Pyongyang said it was moving into a state of "maximum emergency."
17:50 GMT 12.05.2022 (Updated: 17:51 GMT 12.05.2022)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will make every effort to support North Korea in the battle against the country’s new COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.
The reclusive communist state reported its first coronavirus flare-up in Pyongyang on Thursday after several patients tested positive
for the stealthy Omicron BA.2 variant over the weekend.
"As the DPRK’s comrade, neighbour and friend, China is ready to go all-out to provide support and assistance to the DPRK in fighting the virus," Zhao told a daily briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name.
North Korea sealed its borders at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and rejected the offer of vaccines. Pyongyang said it was moving into a state of "maximum emergency."