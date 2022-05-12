International
Video: Blast in Pakistan's Karachi Kills One, Leaves Over Dozen Injured
Video: Blast in Pakistan's Karachi Kills One, Leaves Over Dozen Injured
The Sindhudesh Liberation Army separatist group from the country's southern Sindh province has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
pakistan
karachi
blast
terrorism
terrorist act
police
A roadside bomb hit a van transporting Pakistani security forces in the southern port city of Karachi, killing one person and wounding 13 others on Thursday, local media reported.The blast also damaged many automobiles and destroyed the windows of nearby buildings, according to the local police chief, Sharjeel Kharal, who added that the background to the incident is being investigated.The person who died in the explosion was believed to be a passerby. Two law enforcement officers were among the injured. The injured have already been transferred to Jinnah Hospital in the city, the authorities reportedly noted. Moreover, all public hospitals in Karachi have reportedly been placed on high alert, and sources at Jinnah Hospital asserted that four people were in critical condition. The victims who were brought to the hospital had allegedly been injured by ball bearings.A video of the moment of the attack has emerged on social media, showing an explosion on a busy evening street.The explosive device was purportedly implanted in a motorcycle near a waste dump, and the detonation occurred near the United Bakery on the busy street.A Coast Guard truck is presumed to have been a target of the attack since it was positioned near the explosion site. According to reports, everyone in the vehicle, including the driver, was unharmed.Last month, a female suicide bomber disguised in a burqa detonated her explosives inside a university campus in Karachi, killing three Chinese lecturers and their Pakistani chauffeur. The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a separatist group from the adjacent Baluchistan region, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
pakistan, karachi, blast, terrorism, terrorist act, police

Video: Blast in Pakistan's Karachi Kills One, Leaves Over Dozen Injured

19:48 GMT 12.05.2022 (Updated: 20:39 GMT 12.05.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @Suri_belleA screenshot from the security camera footage allegedly showing the moment of a blast in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 12, 2022.
A screenshot from the security camera footage allegedly showing the moment of a blast in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @Suri_belle
The Sindhudesh Liberation Army separatist group from the country's southern Sindh province has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. The country's law enforcement authorities launched an investigation.
A roadside bomb hit a van transporting Pakistani security forces in the southern port city of Karachi, killing one person and wounding 13 others on Thursday, local media reported.
The blast also damaged many automobiles and destroyed the windows of nearby buildings, according to the local police chief, Sharjeel Kharal, who added that the background to the incident is being investigated.
The person who died in the explosion was believed to be a passerby. Two law enforcement officers were among the injured. The injured have already been transferred to Jinnah Hospital in the city, the authorities reportedly noted.
Moreover, all public hospitals in Karachi have reportedly been placed on high alert, and sources at Jinnah Hospital asserted that four people were in critical condition. The victims who were brought to the hospital had allegedly been injured by ball bearings.
A video of the moment of the attack has emerged on social media, showing an explosion on a busy evening street.
The explosive device was purportedly implanted in a motorcycle near a waste dump, and the detonation occurred near the United Bakery on the busy street.
A Coast Guard truck is presumed to have been a target of the attack since it was positioned near the explosion site. According to reports, everyone in the vehicle, including the driver, was unharmed.
Last month, a female suicide bomber disguised in a burqa detonated her explosives inside a university campus in Karachi, killing three Chinese lecturers and their Pakistani chauffeur. The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a separatist group from the adjacent Baluchistan region, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
