Biden Administration Cancels Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, Reports Say
2022-05-12T05:32+0000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Joe Biden has canceled the oil and gas lease sale in the Cook Inlet in Alaska, the CBS News broadcaster reported.
The decision thus halts potential oil drilling in the area of over 1 million acres.
The Department of the Interior reportedly cites a "lack of industry interest in leasing in the area" for cancelling the sale. The department also suspended two leases for the Gulf of Mexico region
because of the "conflicting court rulings."
This move is in line with Biden's electoral promise to fight the global warming but may become challenging amid the rising energy prices.