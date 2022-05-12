International
https://sputniknews.com/20220512/biden-administration-cancels-oil-and-gas-lease-sale-in-alaskas-cook-inlet-reports-say-1095451142.html
Biden Administration Cancels Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, Reports Say
Biden Administration Cancels Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Joe Biden has canceled the oil and gas lease sale in the Cook Inlet in Alaska, the CBS News broadcaster... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T05:32+0000
2022-05-12T05:32+0000
us
gas
oil
alaska
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105345/60/1053456027_0:169:1800:1182_1920x0_80_0_0_58224427b21f117729748dae9b4219cd.jpg
The decision thus halts potential oil drilling in the area of over 1 million acres.The Department of the Interior reportedly cites a "lack of industry interest in leasing in the area" for cancelling the sale. The department also suspended two leases for the Gulf of Mexico region because of the "conflicting court rulings."This move is in line with Biden's electoral promise to fight the global warming but may become challenging amid the rising energy prices.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105345/60/1053456027_0:0:1800:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_bfd9ffc900ea5c8c6c9e4ba96732489e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, gas, oil, alaska

Biden Administration Cancels Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, Reports Say

05:32 GMT 12.05.2022
© AP Photo / U.S. Environmental Protection AgencyOil well on Alaska's frozen North Slope. (File)
Oil well on Alaska's frozen North Slope. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2022
© AP Photo / U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Joe Biden has canceled the oil and gas lease sale in the Cook Inlet in Alaska, the CBS News broadcaster reported.
The decision thus halts potential oil drilling in the area of over 1 million acres.
The Department of the Interior reportedly cites a "lack of industry interest in leasing in the area" for cancelling the sale. The department also suspended two leases for the Gulf of Mexico region because of the "conflicting court rulings."
This move is in line with Biden's electoral promise to fight the global warming but may become challenging amid the rising energy prices.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала