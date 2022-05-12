AG Accused of Misrepresenting Evidence in Breonna Taylor Case Now Vying for Kentucky Governorship
© AP Photo / Timothy D. EasleyKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a news conference in Frankfort, Ky., on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Kentucky's nearly half-a-billion-dollar share from nationwide settlements with four companies over their roles in the opioid addiction crisis will help heal communities that were "ravaged by this poison,” Cameron said Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
© AP Photo / Timothy D. Easley
Daniel Cameron was elected in 2019 as Kentucky’s first Black AG and is considered a rising GOP star with close ties to Sen. McConnell and a past backing from former President Donald Trump. From his handling of the Breonna Taylor case, to squaring off with Gov. Beshear over COVID-19, Cameron appears to appeal to the red state’s Republican tilt.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a 36-year-old Republican, filed official paperwork on Wednesday to join the 2023 Kentucky race for governor, according to state records. The decision follows weeks of speculation about the AG’s potential run.
Cameron announced his decision in a new video advertisement in which he claimed that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, does not reflect the “values” of voters in the red state.
“Andy Beshear is not uniting Kentucky,” Cameron proclaimed. “This governor does not reflect our values. He’s never going to change, so we have to change our governor.”
The 36-year-old candidate stressed in his ad that Kentucky needs a governor who is pro-life, believes in “common sense” legislation, and has a strong, faith-based religious background.
“I’ve decided to run for governor because Kentucky needs a leader who reflects the values of the men, women and children of all 120 counties,” Cameron said in an email, as reported by the Courier Journal. “That’s not our current governor.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, Cameron and Beshear consistently faced off against each other over the governor’s use of emergency powers in response to the event.
In Cameron v. Beshear, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a lower court improperly issued an injunction that blocked several bills seeking to limit the scope of Beshear’s authority to issue emergency orders.
The 36-year-old AG has been pegged as the protégé of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Cameron notably served as McConnell’s general counsel for a two-year period.
Prior to his COVID squabble with the governor, Cameron made national news due to his handling of the case involving the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman fatally shot after at least seven police officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department forced entry to her home on March 13, 2020.
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Taylor family, argued that the Kentucky AG “shaped the investigation” surrounding the 26-year-old’s death and “only shared the info he wanted the public to hear in support of the narrative he was peddling.”