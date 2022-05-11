https://sputniknews.com/20220511/white-house-reportedly-asks-us-congress-to-approve-sale-of-weapons-for-turkeys-f-16-fleet-1095437227.html

White House Reportedly Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of Weapons For Turkey's F-16 Fleet

White House Reportedly Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of Weapons For Turkey's F-16 Fleet

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration asked Congress to greenlight a proposed sale of weapons and equipment to Turkey for their F-16 fighter jets... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T15:38+0000

2022-05-11T15:38+0000

2022-05-11T15:39+0000

turkey

f-16

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104318/96/1043189643_0:111:2000:1236_1920x0_80_0_0_836014804762d64a766c7e40e8ce7628.jpg

The Biden administration’s request, which would provide Turkey with missiles, radar, and electronics for their F-16 fleet, may also be a move to measure current congressional support for a separate proposed sale of 40 new F-16s to Turkey, the officials reportedly said.Turkey, a NATO member, has angered some officials in Washington over their ties to Russia, according to the report. The sale is seen as a potential way to defuse years of tension and prevent Turkey from drifting closer to Russia and China, the report added.Turkey recently hosted peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul in an effort to resolve the conflict. However, Turkey also provided Ukrainian forces with armed drones to assist in their fight.

turkey

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkey, f-16, white house