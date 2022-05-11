International
https://sputniknews.com/20220511/white-house-reportedly-asks-us-congress-to-approve-sale-of-weapons-for-turkeys-f-16-fleet-1095437227.html
White House Reportedly Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of Weapons For Turkey's F-16 Fleet
White House Reportedly Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of Weapons For Turkey's F-16 Fleet
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration asked Congress to greenlight a proposed sale of weapons and equipment to Turkey for their F-16 fighter jets... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-11T15:38+0000
2022-05-11T15:39+0000
turkey
f-16
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104318/96/1043189643_0:111:2000:1236_1920x0_80_0_0_836014804762d64a766c7e40e8ce7628.jpg
The Biden administration’s request, which would provide Turkey with missiles, radar, and electronics for their F-16 fleet, may also be a move to measure current congressional support for a separate proposed sale of 40 new F-16s to Turkey, the officials reportedly said.Turkey, a NATO member, has angered some officials in Washington over their ties to Russia, according to the report. The sale is seen as a potential way to defuse years of tension and prevent Turkey from drifting closer to Russia and China, the report added.Turkey recently hosted peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul in an effort to resolve the conflict. However, Turkey also provided Ukrainian forces with armed drones to assist in their fight.
turkey
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104318/96/1043189643_102:0:1899:1348_1920x0_80_0_0_b8103bd71cb3fa4cb708768118a3dd5c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, f-16, white house

White House Reportedly Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of Weapons For Turkey's F-16 Fleet

15:38 GMT 11.05.2022 (Updated: 15:39 GMT 11.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Anatolia, Kenan Gurbuz A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet
A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
© AP Photo / Anatolia, Kenan Gurbuz
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration asked Congress to greenlight a proposed sale of weapons and equipment to Turkey for their F-16 fighter jets, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.
The Biden administration’s request, which would provide Turkey with missiles, radar, and electronics for their F-16 fleet, may also be a move to measure current congressional support for a separate proposed sale of 40 new F-16s to Turkey, the officials reportedly said.
Turkey, a NATO member, has angered some officials in Washington over their ties to Russia, according to the report. The sale is seen as a potential way to defuse years of tension and prevent Turkey from drifting closer to Russia and China, the report added.
Turkey recently hosted peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul in an effort to resolve the conflict. However, Turkey also provided Ukrainian forces with armed drones to assist in their fight.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала