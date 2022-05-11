International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-house-clears-funding-measure-providing-nearly-40-billion-in-ukraine-aid-1095416473.html
US House Clears Funding Measure Providing Nearly $40 Billion in Ukraine Aid
US House Clears Funding Measure Providing Nearly $40 Billion in Ukraine Aid
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed a supplemental funding bill for Ukraine that provides the country with nearly $40 billion in... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-11T02:02+0000
2022-05-11T02:23+0000
us house
ukraine
funding
situation in ukraine
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082884987_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_059e3ad38a970e2a000e4b2417c411ad.jpg
The bill passed 366-55 as voting continued. The measure is expected to cleared by the US Senate once taken up by congressional lawmakers for a vote. US House lawmakers passed the legislation, dubbed the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, on Tuesday, moving forward on US President Joe Biden’s original request for a $33 billion aid package.The request included $20.4 billion in military aid, $8.5 billion in economic aid, and $3 billion in humanitarian assistance. The US House added $3.4 billion in defense aid and $3.4 billion in humanitarian assistance on top of Biden’s initial request.According to US media reports, $3 billion of this type of assistance was included in the Ukraine aid supplemental, which was signed into law in mid-March. In a succession of presidential drawdown authority packages, the Biden administration has used that money to offer military aid to Ukraine.On May 6, the latest $150 million package was approved. The package also reportedly includes $6 billion in funds for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which is another way the Biden administration is assisting Ukraine militarily. This strategy reportedly does not draw directly from US stocks because USAI money permits the administration to acquire weapons from contractors and then give them to Ukraine.Congress provided $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine just this year, meaning that if the latest package is passed, lawmakers will have approved a total of more than $50 billion in aid.Last week, Biden announced the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, the head of state recalled that the funds allocated by the Congress for the provision of such assistance were practically exhausted. In this regard, he called on lawmakers to "immediately" approve an earlier request by his administration for a new $33 billion to help Kiev.Along with this, the proposal for funding to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic in the US, which the Democrats wanted to include in the overall package, will now be considered separately.
https://sputniknews.com/20220510/bidens-lend-lease-us-is-going-to-sacrifice-ukrainians-at-unbelievable-numbers-observers-say-1095411277.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220510/sleepwalking-into-disaster-how-us-establishment-lost-fear-of-escalating-ukraine-crisis-1095400659.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0e/1082884987_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef1e150763aed1cff6d2ae191e2559dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house, ukraine, funding, us

US House Clears Funding Measure Providing Nearly $40 Billion in Ukraine Aid

02:02 GMT 11.05.2022 (Updated: 02:23 GMT 11.05.2022)
© AP Photo / J. David AkeThe sun flares through the camera lens as it rises behind the U.S. Capitol building, Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Washington.
The sun flares through the camera lens as it rises behind the U.S. Capitol building, Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
© AP Photo / J. David Ake
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed a supplemental funding bill for Ukraine that provides the country with nearly $40 billion in assistance amid Russia's special military operation, including more than $20 billion in defense aid.
The bill passed 366-55 as voting continued. The measure is expected to cleared by the US Senate once taken up by congressional lawmakers for a vote.

US House lawmakers passed the legislation, dubbed the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, on Tuesday, moving forward on US President Joe Biden’s original request for a $33 billion aid package.

The request included $20.4 billion in military aid, $8.5 billion in economic aid, and $3 billion in humanitarian assistance. The US House added $3.4 billion in defense aid and $3.4 billion in humanitarian assistance on top of Biden’s initial request.
Ukrainian soldiers atop an APC watch training exercises under the supervision of British instructors on the military base outside Zhitomir, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Biden's Lend-Lease: US is Going to Sacrifice Ukrainians at Unbelievable Numbers, Observers Say
Yesterday, 22:53 GMT
According to US media reports, $3 billion of this type of assistance was included in the Ukraine aid supplemental, which was signed into law in mid-March. In a succession of presidential drawdown authority packages, the Biden administration has used that money to offer military aid to Ukraine.
On May 6, the latest $150 million package was approved. The package also reportedly includes $6 billion in funds for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which is another way the Biden administration is assisting Ukraine militarily.
This strategy reportedly does not draw directly from US stocks because USAI money permits the administration to acquire weapons from contractors and then give them to Ukraine.
Sgt. Robert B. Brown from Fayetteville, N.C. with Regimental Combat Team 6, Combat Camera Unit watches over the civilian Fire Fighters at the burn pit as smoke and flames rise into the night sky behind him on May 25th, 2007. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
Sleepwalking Into Disaster: How US Establishment Lost Fear of Escalating Ukraine Crisis
Yesterday, 14:25 GMT
Congress provided $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine just this year, meaning that if the latest package is passed, lawmakers will have approved a total of more than $50 billion in aid.
Last week, Biden announced the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, the head of state recalled that the funds allocated by the Congress for the provision of such assistance were practically exhausted.
In this regard, he called on lawmakers to "immediately" approve an earlier request by his administration for a new $33 billion to help Kiev.
Along with this, the proposal for funding to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic in the US, which the Democrats wanted to include in the overall package, will now be considered separately.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала