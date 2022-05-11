International
US Has Capabilities to Conduct Strikes in Afghanistan if Threat Emerges, Top General Says
US Has Capabilities to Conduct Strikes in Afghanistan if Threat Emerges, Top General Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has capabilities to conduct strike operations in Afghanistan if a threat emanates from the country's territory
US Has Capabilities to Conduct Strikes in Afghanistan if Threat Emerges, Top General Says

18:29 GMT 11.05.2022
CC0 / / U.S. Army soldiers prepare to conduct security checks near the Pakistan border at Combat Outpost Dand Patan in Afghanistan's Paktya province (File)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has capabilities to conduct strike operations in Afghanistan if a threat emanates from the country’s territory, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Wednesday.
"We do maintain surveillance [in Afghanistan] and I won't go into the details of how or what forms or mechanisms, and we do have the capabilities to conduct strike operations if we see a threat emanating from the land of Afghanistan," Milley said in a prepared testimony for the House Appropriations Committee.
