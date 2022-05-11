https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-has-capabilities-to-conduct-strikes-in-afghanistan-if-threat-emerges-top-general-says-1095442513.html

US Has Capabilities to Conduct Strikes in Afghanistan if Threat Emerges, Top General Says

US Has Capabilities to Conduct Strikes in Afghanistan if Threat Emerges, Top General Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has capabilities to conduct strike operations in Afghanistan if a threat emanates from the country’s territory... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T18:29+0000

2022-05-11T18:29+0000

2022-05-11T18:29+0000

afghanistan

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1f/1083757024_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_31a366817a6c5bafe91242642520d4e1.jpg

"We do maintain surveillance [in Afghanistan] and I won't go into the details of how or what forms or mechanisms, and we do have the capabilities to conduct strike operations if we see a threat emanating from the land of Afghanistan," Milley said in a prepared testimony for the House Appropriations Committee.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

afghanistan, us