US Has Capabilities to Conduct Strikes in Afghanistan if Threat Emerges, Top General Says
"We do maintain surveillance [in Afghanistan] and I won't go into the details of how or what forms or mechanisms, and we do have the capabilities to conduct strike operations if we see a threat emanating from the land of Afghanistan," Milley said in a prepared testimony for the House Appropriations Committee.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has capabilities to conduct strike operations in Afghanistan if a threat emanates from the country’s territory, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Wednesday.
