https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-envoy-to-un-north-korea-reconstructing-nuclear-testing-site-in-preparation-for-7th-test-1095446656.html

US Envoy to UN: North Korea Reconstructing Nuclear Testing Site in Preparation for 7th Test

US Envoy to UN: North Korea Reconstructing Nuclear Testing Site in Preparation for 7th Test

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – North Korea is reconstructing its nuclear testing site in preparation for a seventh test, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T23:23+0000

2022-05-11T23:23+0000

2022-05-11T23:23+0000

asia & pacific

north korea

north korea sanctions

nuclear weapons

nuclear test

missile test

un

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095446628_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_71a945f2360ff2ccee06e1231eacd378.jpg

"They [North Korea] have conducted 17 ballistic missile launches this year alone. At least three were intercontinental ballistic missiles, one was an intermediate range ballistic missile, two were so called ‘hypersonic weapons,’ and two were described as a new type of missile for tactical nuclear weapons. The DPRK [the Democratic People's Republic of Korea] is also reconstructing its nuclear testing site in preparation for seventh nuclear test,” Thomas-Greenfield during a UN Security Council meeting.Moreover, Thomas-Greenfield stressed that the negotiations on the US proposed draft resolutions on new sanctions against North Korea, related to the country’s recent missile launches, is almost complete.China Will Not Support US Draft UN Resolution on Sanctions Against DPRKBeijing will not support Washington’s draft UN resolution on sanctions against North Korea, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters also on Wednesday.In turn, the US envoy has also called the joint proposal for a draft resolution by Russia and China "not appropriate" at this time and called upon all member states to join Washington in denouncing the DPRK’s actions in order to "prevent the worst."

https://sputniknews.com/20220430/kim-jong-un-north-korea-has-to-preventively-deter-enemy-nuclear-threat-1095161774.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, north korea, north korea sanctions, nuclear weapons, nuclear test, missile test, un, us