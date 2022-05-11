https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-defence-chief-says-russia-does-not-want-to-take-on-nato-alliance-1095439080.html

US Defence Chief Says Russia Does Not Want to Take on NATO Alliance

US Defence Chief Says Russia Does Not Want to Take on NATO Alliance

“If Russia decides to attack any nation, that's a NATO member, then that's a game changer. Then, you know, with respect to the Article 5 commitments, certainly, NATO would most likely respond as a coalition in some shape, form or fashion,” Austin said. “But as you look at Putin’s calculus, my view … is that Russia doesn't want to take on the NATO alliance," he added. The US defence chief also commented on the matter of Russia’s nuclear capabilities. Mr Austin also told the Committee about his latest meeting with Ukrainian officials."I emphasized the importance of accountability… and how important it is to make sure that they are tracking...the disposition of our sensitive equipment that's being deployed," Austin said.The Defence Secretary noted that accountability is is an important issue to all, given that "we don't have people on the ground right now," which makes things "a bit difficult."Austin also said he discussed this issue with Ukraine's Defence Minister Olieksi Reznikov in Kiev as well as with President Volodymyr Zelensky and noted they assured him they were focused on tracking and safeguarding the weapons.

