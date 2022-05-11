https://sputniknews.com/20220511/uk-watchdog-bans-adidas-bra-ads-for-objectifying-women--1095429693.html
UK Watchdog Bans Adidas Bra Ads for 'Objectifying Women'
UK Watchdog Bans Adidas Bra Ads for 'Objectifying Women'
The popular sports brand has defended its campaign, saying the idea was to "celebrate different shapes and sizes". 11.05.2022
The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a recent campaign by Adidas that featured dozens of sets of bare breasts which was running on Twitter as well as some large poster sites in Britain. According to the ASA, the ads objectify women by “sexualising them and reducing them to body parts”. The watchdog added that the ads were harmful as they could be seen by children.Adidas UK defended the images, explaining that the idea was not to sexualise but to “reflect and celebrate different shapes and sizes and illustrate diversity”.
