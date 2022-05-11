International
BREAKING: Dem Party's Leaders Are Ideologists of US Military Biological Activities in Ukraine - Russian MoD
https://sputniknews.com/20220511/uk-watchdog-bans-adidas-bra-ads-for-objectifying-women--1095429693.html
UK Watchdog Bans Adidas Bra Ads for 'Objectifying Women'
UK Watchdog Bans Adidas Bra Ads for 'Objectifying Women'
The popular sports brand has defended its campaign, saying the idea was to "celebrate different shapes and sizes". 11.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-11T13:08+0000
2022-05-11T13:08+0000
adidas
uk
advertisement
women
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107595/68/1075956889_158:0:3799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc5b5fb190ee71b55a2bc829de627f31.jpg
The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a recent campaign by Adidas that featured dozens of sets of bare breasts which was running on Twitter as well as some large poster sites in Britain. According to the ASA, the ads objectify women by “sexualising them and reducing them to body parts”. The watchdog added that the ads were harmful as they could be seen by children.Adidas UK defended the images, explaining that the idea was not to sexualise but to “reflect and celebrate different shapes and sizes and illustrate diversity”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107595/68/1075956889_613:0:3344:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c97a2d34ef2da2f2d5c91daa09c55de4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
adidas, uk, advertisement, women

UK Watchdog Bans Adidas Bra Ads for 'Objectifying Women'

13:08 GMT 11.05.2022
© AP Photo / Michael SohnThe logo of the sports goods manufacturer 'adidas' is pictured in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 6, 2019
The logo of the sports goods manufacturer 'adidas' is pictured in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 6, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The popular sports brand has defended its campaign, saying the idea was to "celebrate different shapes and sizes".
The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a recent campaign by Adidas that featured dozens of sets of bare breasts which was running on Twitter as well as some large poster sites in Britain.
According to the ASA, the ads objectify women by “sexualising them and reducing them to body parts”. The watchdog added that the ads were harmful as they could be seen by children.
© Photo : Επικαιρότητα - V - News/twitterscreenshot
screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
screenshot
© Photo : Επικαιρότητα - V - News/twitter
Adidas UK defended the images, explaining that the idea was not to sexualise but to “reflect and celebrate different shapes and sizes and illustrate diversity”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала