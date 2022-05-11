https://sputniknews.com/20220511/this-ai-identifies-shooting-threats-almost-immediately-1095442293.html

This AI Identifies Shooting Threats Almost Immediately

This AI Identifies Shooting Threats Almost Immediately

According to Everytown research, there have been 273 mass shootings in America since 2009, resulting in 1,526 deaths and an additional 980 injuries. Artificial... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T18:13+0000

2022-05-11T18:13+0000

2022-05-11T18:15+0000

us

ai

shooting

gun

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1f/1083044053_0:75:800:525_1920x0_80_0_0_9e07e3caf42beefa3cd288ecd8e3b38a.jpg

An AI company is showing off how its technology, already used in select places, can be utilized to prevent mass shootings and other threats.Actuate AI says its technology can be used with existing cameras and doesn’t need any new hardware. Instead, encrypted footage is uploaded to their servers where their AI algorithm analyzes it and looks for potential threats before sending it to the company’s normal security process.Unlike other AI security solutions, Actuate does not use facial recognition, biometric data, or personal identifiers. Instead, it looks for items, like guns, or suspicious people like someone loitering in a car park after hours. Because of that and unlike AI security systems that use biometric data, Actuate says its algorithm does not fall victim to AI bias.Of course, a particularly attentive security guard looking at footage can do much the same thing, but security guards often have to watch multiple monitors for hours at a time. It is difficult for even the most well-trained and well-paid security guards to stay alert their entire shift. Actuate can supplement traditional security by providing alerts for security guards before they see the threat themselves.In a demo given to Fox5 New York, CEO and co-founder Sonny Tai showcased how his system identifies a gun in seconds and sends a green strobing light to the security team. It then puts a boundary box around the potential threat, letting the security guard on duty determine if the threat is actually what the AI thinks it is and not a false positive.Tai, a former Marine, says he started thinking about the system after the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. He asked law enforcement officers what could be done and kept coming across the same answer. “A common refrain heard from a lot of them was a wish [that] security cameras could automatically identify threats," he said.Actuate says its system is correct 95% of the time and could be used in schools, construction sites, hospitals, commercial buildings, and central stations, like public transportation centers.In April, a gunman opened fire on a New York City Subway, resulting in a manhunt that lasted longer than a day before a suspect was finally apprehended. While luckily, no one died as a result of that attack, 10 people were shot and another dozen suffered other injuries.That resulted in New York City Mayor Eric Adams promoting the idea of gun detection technologies being installed in subway stations across the city. He is proposing a different system that identifies potentially hidden objects while riders walk through scanners that look similar to metal detectors seen at airports.But those systems are prone to false positives and are more suited to places with far fewer individuals than the 3 million riders who use New York City’s subway daily. Even some companies who sell the technology are not sure it is ready for a workload like that. Peter Evans, the CEO of Patriot One Technologies told NYS Focus that if implemented, riders should, “expect delays, expect secondary screening, expect frustration and expect to miss your train from time to time.”But Actuate’s system could be installed at a far lower cost for taxpayers and since it utilizes footage that would be confirmed by actual humans, false positives would be much lower. Unlike those other systems, however, Actuate’s system cannot identify completely hidden threats, like a gun hidden under a coat, but it will alert security almost the moment that gun is brandished.Of course, the cameras have to be on for the system to work. Several cameras were offline at the NYC subway shooting, resulting in a delayed response and the gunman initially escaping capture. The metro authority says it is investigating what caused the cameras to fail.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

us, ai, shooting, gun