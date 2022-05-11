https://sputniknews.com/20220511/producer-of-biopic-about-hunter-biden-accuses-his-hollywood-lawyer-of-deceptively-spying-on-set-1095432700.html

Producer of Biopic About Hunter Biden Accuses His Hollywood Lawyer of 'Deceptively Spying' on Set

Producer of Biopic About Hunter Biden Accuses His Hollywood Lawyer of 'Deceptively Spying' on Set

The producer of “My Son Hunter”, an upcoming biographical film set to shine the spotlight on the life of the US president’s second son, has accused Hunter Biden’s lawyer of “spying”.Phelim McAleer has alleged that Kevin Morris and two of his associates last year flew on a private plane to Serbia to visit the set of an independent movie about the scandal-mired first son and his POTUS father, the Daily Mail reported.Upon arrival there, they purportedly filmed footage on and around the set of the production tasked with offering a fictionalised account of Hunter Biden’s "shady" foreign business dealings.The Hollywood lawyer, who is allegedly hammering out a legal and media strategy for Hunter Biden, currently under federal investigation for possible tax fraud, was given full access to the production process, according to McAleer.Furthermore, he and his colleagues were allowed to interview McAleer himself, co-producer Ann McElhinney, and the cast over several days.Now, acting upon recently reported revelations about the relationship between Morris and Hunter Biden, McAleer claims to have re-evaluated the visit.“Now that I know of his representation of Hunter Biden, his questions while they were filming suddenly make a lot of sense. I thought he was just making a documentary but now it appears he was deceptively spying for his client Hunter Biden”, the film producer was cited as saying.Morrison’s conversations in Serbia with the cast and crew about the notorious “laptop from hell”, its chain of custody, and other matters could be used in his own upcoming documentary to undermine McAleer’s movie, a source close to the lawyer was cited as saying.Phelim McAleer labelled Morris’s behaviour "misleading" and “unethical”.Financed with donations through its website, production on “My Son Hunter” started late October 2021 in Serbia and lasted for four weeks. It is currently in post-production, having purportedly raised more than $2.5 million via crowdfunding.The biopic stars British actor Laurence Fox in the title role, as well as “Dynasty” actor John James as Joe Biden. There has not been any official comment from Kevin Morris in response to the report.‘Attorney and Trusted Adviser’Earlier, CBS News reported that Kevin Morris’ office had confirmed he was providing legal and financial counsel to Hunter Biden amid a federal grand jury probe into his taxes and purportedly “shady” overseas business dealings.An earlier report revealed that Morris, known for brokering a $550 million licensing deal for the co-creators of the animated satire series “South Park”, paid off the first son’s tax arrears to a tune of over $2 million.A source was also cited as saying that Morris bankrolled Hunter’s other needs, such as rent on his $20,000-a-month home in Malibu, California, and daily expenses. He was also said to be working on a documentary about Hunter Biden’s life as part of a broader legal and media strategy he was developing amid the growing public scrutiny into Biden’s affairs.Furthermore, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, was cited as saying that Morris was serving as “attorney and trusted adviser”.The US president’s son’s infamous lost computer, dubbed the “laptop from hell” by ex-POTUS Donald Trump and the media, has implicated the Biden family in a large scale suspected “pay-to-play” corruption scheme. According to data and emails retrieved from the hard-drive of the laptop, Hunter Biden reportedly cashed in on peddling access to his powerful politician father. Republicans have since vowed to begin an investigation into the scandals surrounding Hunter Biden if they win control of Congress in the November midterms, to determine whether his father, President Joe Biden, knew about his reportedly shady schemes.

