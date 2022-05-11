https://sputniknews.com/20220511/new-groundbreaking-milky-way-results-to-be-revealed-by-event-horizon-telescope-team-1095439303.html

New 'Groundbreaking Milky Way Results' to Be Revealed by Event Horizon Telescope Team

The scientists seemed reluctant to reveal further details about their achievements, at least ahead of the upcoming press conference, although media speculate... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project are expected to unveil some sort of breakthrough during a press conference scheduled to be held on 12 May.While the conference was announced nearly two weeks ago, on 28 April, the scientists were rather tight-lipped about what exactly they are going to unveil to the public, with the statement on the matter posted on ESO website mentioning “groundbreaking Milky Way results from the EHT”.According to The Independent, the upcoming revelation may potentially be related to the supermassive black hole located in the centre of our galaxy.The conference itself is going to be held at the ESO headquarters in Garching bei Munchen, Germany, at 15:00 CEST. The eventThe event is also going to be streamed online on ESO’s website and YouTube channel, the statement says, and simultaneous press conferences will be organised at several other cities around the world, including Washington, DC, Santiago de Chile, Mexico City, and Tokyo.

