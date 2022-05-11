https://sputniknews.com/20220511/mtg-blasts-ukraine-regime-change-and-money-laundering-funds-as-us-babies-go-hungry-1095424978.html
Firebrand Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed tens of billions in funding for the Ukrainian military as US mothers struggle to feed their babies.Speaking in the Congress on Tuesday, the Republican Georgia representative attacked the $40 billion Ukraine Spending Bill to fund President Joe Biden's "aid" to Ukraine, which passed in the House by 368 votes to 57, amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula.The baby formula crisis began in February, when drug firm Abbott recalled several products over suspected contamination linked to cases of serious illness, including two babies who died. Some 11,000 shops across the US have reported that 40 percent of formula brands have been out of stock since 24 April, with drug store chain Walgreens limiting shoppers to three containers each per trip. Tubs of powder are selling for inflated prices on online marketplaces such as Ebay, while families hoard supplies and swap tips on where to buy more in Internet chat groups."MTG" accused the government and Congress of "completely ignoring our own border crisis, our own baby formula crisis and brutal inflation, skyrocketing gas prices that no-one can afford".Her comments were a clear reference to Biden's reported interference in Ukrainian state affairs as vice president in 2016 to force the sacking of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. That was after Shokin ordered a probe into Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, which employed Biden's son Hunter as a member of the board.In another tweet, Taylor Greene accused fellow lawmakers of betraying their own country."American mothers can’t buy baby formula, deadly fentanyl from Mexican cartels is killing record numbers of Americans, & farmers are on the verge of going out of business. Focus on HOME!"MTG's denunciation of Biden's attempt to prolong the bloodshed in the Ukraine drew praise from unlikely quarters."I was waiting for the part where I would disagree with her.... never got to it", tweeted left-wing former RT US correspondent Caleb Maupin. "We are living in a bizarre alternate political universe".
MTG Blasts Ukraine ‘Regime Change and Money-Laundering’ Funds as US Babies Go Hungry
The Biden administration is pouring tens of billions into the Ukraine in a bid to slow the progress of Russia's special demilitarisation and de-Nazification operation — while neglecting a raft of social and economic crises at home.
Firebrand Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed tens of billions in funding for the Ukrainian military as US mothers struggle to feed their babies.
Speaking in the Congress on Tuesday, the Republican Georgia representative attacked the $40 billion Ukraine Spending Bill to fund President Joe Biden's "aid" to Ukraine, which passed in the House
by 368 votes to 57, amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula
.
"40 billion dollars, but there's no baby formula for American mothers and babies", Taylor Greene stressed, also condemning the bill's provision of "an unknown amount of money to the CIA" and other boondoggle projects in the Ukraine. "If this is claiming that it's about saving lives, let's be real. Then we would care about war-torn countries like Ethiopia. So that's a bunch of hypocrisy".
The baby formula crisis began in February, when drug firm Abbott recalled several products over suspected contamination linked to cases of serious illness, including two babies who died.
Some 11,000 shops across the US have reported that 40 percent of formula brands have been out of stock since 24 April, with drug store chain Walgreens limiting shoppers to three containers each per trip. Tubs of powder are selling for inflated prices on online marketplaces such as Ebay, while families hoard supplies and swap tips on where to buy more in Internet chat groups.
"MTG" accused the government and Congress of "completely ignoring our own border crisis, our own baby formula crisis and brutal inflation, skyrocketing gas prices
that no-one can afford".
"Stop funding regime change and money laundering scams, and US politician cover-ups of their crimes in countries like Ukraine", MTG demanded. "The American people do not support paying for constant US involvement in foreign affairs while our own government fails our own country".
Her comments were a clear reference to Biden's reported interference in Ukrainian state affairs as vice president in 2016 to force the sacking of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. That was after Shokin ordered a probe into Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, which employed Biden's son Hunter
as a member of the board.
In another tweet
, Taylor Greene accused fellow lawmakers of betraying their own country.
"We swore an oath to serve the United States of AMERICA", she posted. "Not the United States of Ukraine".
"American mothers can’t buy baby formula, deadly fentanyl from Mexican cartels is killing record numbers of Americans, & farmers are on the verge of going out of business. Focus on HOME!"
MTG's denunciation of Biden's attempt to prolong the bloodshed
in the Ukraine drew praise from unlikely quarters.
"I was waiting for the part where I would disagree with her.... never got to it", tweeted
left-wing former RT US correspondent Caleb Maupin. "We are living in a bizarre alternate political universe".