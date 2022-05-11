https://sputniknews.com/20220511/eus-borrell-says-bloc-wants-to-weaken-russian-war-machine-not-fight-moscow-directly-1095441734.html

EU’s Borrell Says Bloc Wants to 'Weaken Russian War Machine', Not Fight Moscow Directly

EU’s Borrell Says Bloc Wants to 'Weaken Russian War Machine', Not Fight Moscow Directly

On Monday, the European Union’s foreign policy chief suggested that bloc members should seize whatever Russian assets they have trapped in their banks and... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T17:59+0000

2022-05-11T17:59+0000

2022-05-11T18:04+0000

ukraine

russia

josep borrell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093582760_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_53aa5cd3d483d06f2eab5a588dcb3868.jpg

Brussels would like to “weaken the Russian war machine” in Ukraine, but does not want a direct confrontation with Moscow, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, has said.Borrell stressed that the EU must “do more” to make that happen, including by supplying Ukraine with more weapons, weakening the Russian economy, and “isolating” Moscow internationally.On Tuesday, commenting on Borrell’s statements about seizing Russian assets trapped in European countries, and his earlier expressed sentiments that the Ukraine conflict will “be won on the battlefield”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reminded his counterpart that he was the bloc’s “top diplomat, not the European Union’s military leader”.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that the policy of trying to "contain and weaken" Russia was a long-term strategy by the West. Speaking to UN Chief Antonio Guterres on 26 April, the Russian president said Moscow has not given up hope on reaching a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, notwithstanding efforts by Kiev to sabotage these negotiations.Russian negotiators have indicated that Moscow’s requirements include guarantees of Ukrainian neutrality and non-bloc status, as well as Kiev’s recognition of Crimea’s status as part of Russia, and the Donbass People’s Republics’ status as sovereign nations.

https://sputniknews.com/20220510/lavrov-calls-borrells-idea-to-transfer-russias-frozen-assets-to-ukraine-theft-1095403184.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-defence-chief-says-russia-does-not-want-to-take-on-nato-alliance-1095439080.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, russia, josep borrell