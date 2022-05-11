https://sputniknews.com/20220511/confirmed-282-skeletons-discovered-in-punjab-belonged-to-indian-soldiers-killed-in-1857-revolt-1095430257.html
Confirmed: 282 Skeletons Discovered in Punjab Belonged to Indian Soldiers Killed in 1857 Revolt
Confirmed: 282 Skeletons Discovered in Punjab Belonged to Indian Soldiers Killed in 1857 Revolt
The skeletal remains of 282 soldiers were dug up on 28 February 2014 in the town of Ajnala in Punjab state. However, since then, the identity and geographic...
An Indian anthropologist on Wednesday confirmed that 282 skeletons, found during a 2014 excavation, belong to young soldiers of the 26th Native Bengal Infantry who were either shot dead and/or dumped alive into a well by East India Company officials.According to Indian anthropologist Dr J.S. Sehrawat, to ensure that no foul smell emanates from the well, "they covered the bodies with coal and lime". He said that along with the skeletons, gold earrings, necklaces, rings, uniform stars, stone bullets, and coins of the East India Company were also found. "However, the skeletons were completely crushed".“It is believed that these soldiers revolted against the use of pork and beef-greased cartridges”, Dr Sehrawat added.The famed 1857 revolt, also called the Sepoy Mutiny, is said to be India’s first uprising for independence in which many Indian soldiers working in the British Indian army revolted to oppose the use of pork and beef greased cartridges, citing religious beliefs.
