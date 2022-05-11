International
BREAKING: Dem Party's Leaders Are Ideologists of US Military Biological Activities in Ukraine - Russian MoD
Sputnik International
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
China Accuses AUKUS Countries of Inciting Arms Race in South Pacific
China Accuses AUKUS Countries of Inciting Arms Race in South Pacific
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS), which condemned China and the Solomon Islands for a security cooperation deal...
"Australia, together with the US and the UK, is forming a military bloc and provoking an arms race in the South Pacific without any consultations with island countries of the region," Zhao said at a press briefing.The spokesman urged Australia to reconsider its actions concerning the issue.Last September, Australia, the US and the UK announced the new trilateral defence partnership, which forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.On 19 April, China and the Solomon Islands signed a framework agreement on security cooperation. Australian officials accused the Solomon Islands of a lack of transparency for fear of China's growing influence. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the construction of a Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands will be a "red line" for Canberra and Washington.Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare, in turn, accused Australia of hypocrisy, stressing that Canberra had not discussed the AUKUS deal with the neighboring countries either. In addition, Chinese high-ranking officials said that the Honiara-Beijing framework agreement does not involve construction of military naval bases on the islands and is not directed against any third country.
12:49 GMT 11.05.2022 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 11.05.2022)
The United States has been mobilising its naval assets in the South China Sea in solidarity with its allies and partners against China.
The United States has been mobilising its naval assets in the South China Sea in solidarity with its allies and partners against China.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS), which condemned China and the Solomon Islands for a security cooperation deal, are the ones militarising the South Pacific and provoking a new arms race in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.
"Australia, together with the US and the UK, is forming a military bloc and provoking an arms race in the South Pacific without any consultations with island countries of the region," Zhao said at a press briefing.
The spokesman urged Australia to reconsider its actions concerning the issue.
Last September, Australia, the US and the UK announced the new trilateral defence partnership, which forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.
Australian PM Ratchets Up Tensions With Claim to 'Ensure' No Chinese Base in the Solomon Islands
9 May, 03:47 GMT
On 19 April, China and the Solomon Islands signed a framework agreement on security cooperation. Australian officials accused the Solomon Islands of a lack of transparency for fear of China's growing influence. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the construction of a Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands will be a "red line" for Canberra and Washington.
Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare, in turn, accused Australia of hypocrisy, stressing that Canberra had not discussed the AUKUS deal with the neighboring countries either. In addition, Chinese high-ranking officials said that the Honiara-Beijing framework agreement does not involve construction of military naval bases on the islands and is not directed against any third country.
