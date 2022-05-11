https://sputniknews.com/20220511/bill-gates-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1095420885.html
Bill Gates Tests Positive For COVID-19
On Tuesday, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said he has contracted the coronavirus.Gates said he was experiencing mild symptoms of the infection.According to him, he is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose of the vaccine.He said that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation planned to meet on Tuesday for the first time in two years and that he will join the meeting via Microsoft Teams.
Bill Gates has been an active participant in the global effort to distribute COVID-19 diagnostics and vaccines via his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, working with the US-chaired Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and the COVAX facility.
On Tuesday, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
said he has contracted the coronavirus.
Gates said he was experiencing mild symptoms of the infection.
“I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again,” Gates said on Twitter.
According to him, he is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose of the vaccine.
He said that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation planned to meet on Tuesday for the first time in two years and that he will join the meeting via Microsoft Teams.