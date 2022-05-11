https://sputniknews.com/20220511/bill-gates-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1095420885.html

Bill Gates Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bill Gates has been an active participant in the global effort to distribute COVID-19 diagnostics and vaccines via his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, working... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said he has contracted the coronavirus.Gates said he was experiencing mild symptoms of the infection.According to him, he is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose of the vaccine.He said that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation planned to meet on Tuesday for the first time in two years and that he will join the meeting via Microsoft Teams.

