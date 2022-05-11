International
Bill Gates Tests Positive For COVID-19
On Tuesday, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said he has contracted the coronavirus.Gates said he was experiencing mild symptoms of the infection.According to him, he is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose of the vaccine.He said that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation planned to meet on Tuesday for the first time in two years and that he will join the meeting via Microsoft Teams.
Bill Gates Tests Positive For COVID-19

06:53 GMT 11.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / GETTY IMAGESUNSPECIFIED - JUNE 24: In this screengrab, Bill Gates speaks during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020 in Washington.
UNSPECIFIED - JUNE 24: In this screengrab, Bill Gates speaks during All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief on June 24, 2020 in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / GETTY IMAGES
