Bear Attack in Alaska Claims Life of US Soldier
The area where the attack occurred has been closed to the public and Alaska Wildlife Troopers have already moved to search for the animal. 11.05.2022, Sputnik International
A US Army soldier perished at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska after being attacked by a bear.
According to AP, the attack occurred on Tuesday, west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, where a small group of soldiers, including the victim, were conducting training.
The identity of the deceased soldier was not disclosed to the public while his next of kin were being notified.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers have since moved to search for the bear, while the area in question has been closed to the public for all recreational activity, the media outlet notes.