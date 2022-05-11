https://sputniknews.com/20220511/bear-attack-in-alaska-claims-life-of-us-soldier-1095440709.html

Bear Attack in Alaska Claims Life of US Soldier

Bear Attack in Alaska Claims Life of US Soldier

The area where the attack occurred has been closed to the public and Alaska Wildlife Troopers have already moved to search for the animal. 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T17:36+0000

2022-05-11T17:36+0000

2022-05-11T17:36+0000

us

alaska

soldier

bear

attack

death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107605/85/1076058583_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2fbd8504b80128e485f4da303d79f0ea.jpg

A US Army soldier perished at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska after being attacked by a bear.According to AP, the attack occurred on Tuesday, west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, where a small group of soldiers, including the victim, were conducting training.Alaska Wildlife Troopers have since moved to search for the bear, while the area in question has been closed to the public for all recreational activity, the media outlet notes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, alaska, soldier, bear, attack, death