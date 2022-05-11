https://sputniknews.com/20220511/anti-government-protesters-rally-outside-city-hall-in-yerevan-armenia-1095435862.html
Anti-Government Protesters Rally Outside City Hall in Yerevan, Armenia
Sputnik comes live from Yerevan, Armenia, where several thousand anti-government protesters have gathered outside the City Hall for another rally.Armenian opposition parties insist that the country's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has given up the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan under international pressure and started the normalisation process with Turkey. The protesters also demand Pashinyan's resignation. The Prime Minister, for his part, has repeatedly urged his opponents to lower their expectations concerning the sensitive issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that it was his predecessor, Serzh Sargsyan, who signed the Madrid Principles proposed by the OSCE Minsk group in 2010. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
14:59 GMT 11.05.2022 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 11.05.2022)
Sputnik comes live from Yerevan, Armenia, where several thousand anti-government protesters have gathered outside the City Hall for another rally.
Armenian opposition parties insist that the country's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has given up the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan under international pressure and started the normalisation process with Turkey. The protesters also demand Pashinyan's resignation.
The Prime Minister, for his part, has repeatedly urged his opponents to lower their expectations concerning the sensitive issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that it was his predecessor, Serzh Sargsyan, who signed the Madrid Principles proposed by the OSCE Minsk group in 2010.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.