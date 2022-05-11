International
Anti-Government Protesters Rally Outside City Hall in Yerevan, Armenia
Anti-Government Protesters Rally Outside City Hall in Yerevan, Armenia
Since late April, Armenia's opposition parties and their supporters among the public have been staging regular protests in Yerevan to voice their discontent
armenia
yerevan
protests
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095186558_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85422b5f359b54cf13233cd2bd7aca86.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Yerevan, Armenia, where several thousand anti-government protesters have gathered outside the City Hall for another rally.Armenian opposition parties insist that the country's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has given up the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan under international pressure and started the normalisation process with Turkey. The protesters also demand Pashinyan's resignation. The Prime Minister, for his part, has repeatedly urged his opponents to lower their expectations concerning the sensitive issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that it was his predecessor, Serzh Sargsyan, who signed the Madrid Principles proposed by the OSCE Minsk group in 2010. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Anti-Government Protesters Rally Outside City Hall in Yerevan, Armenia

© Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants / Go to the photo bankParticipants of the opposition protest rally in Yerevan, Armenia. 1 May, 2022
Participants of the opposition protest rally in Yerevan, Armenia. 1 May, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
© Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants
Go to the photo bank
Since late April, Armenia's opposition parties and their supporters among the public have been staging regular protests in Yerevan to voice their discontent with the prime minister's policies.
Sputnik comes live from Yerevan, Armenia, where several thousand anti-government protesters have gathered outside the City Hall for another rally.
Armenian opposition parties insist that the country's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has given up the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan under international pressure and started the normalisation process with Turkey. The protesters also demand Pashinyan's resignation.
The Prime Minister, for his part, has repeatedly urged his opponents to lower their expectations concerning the sensitive issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that it was his predecessor, Serzh Sargsyan, who signed the Madrid Principles proposed by the OSCE Minsk group in 2010.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
