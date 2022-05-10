International
https://sputniknews.com/20220510/you-shall-not-pass-girl-rushes-octagon-at-ufc-gets-thwarted-by-security-video-1095403265.html
You Shall Not Pass: Girl Rushes Octagon at UFC, Gets Thwarted by Security - Video
You Shall Not Pass: Girl Rushes Octagon at UFC, Gets Thwarted by Security - Video
An official for arena security reportedly said that the girl was uninjured and that she was promptly evicted from the venue. 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-10T13:52+0000
2022-05-10T13:52+0000
viral
ufc
fan
incident
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095403382_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dc99cf70b6be57bf0dce5138d8cc2782.jpg
A bold mixed martial arts fan was in for a rather harsh reality check when she attempted to bypass security and get into the octagon at UFC 274 that was held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona last weekend.A video of the incident that emerged online – first posted on TikTok by user Shriak Sharma – shows the fan making a dash for the cage and climbing up on stage, only to be intercepted by member of the security team who promptly shoved the girl to the floor.According to MMA Fighting, an official for arena security at the venue told them that the fan was found to be uninjured after she was checked by medical staff.“It was swiftly dealt with and she was ejected from the arena”, the official said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095403382_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c1a0ed44a77d1916066e6673610cda3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, ufc, fan, incident, video

You Shall Not Pass: Girl Rushes Octagon at UFC, Gets Thwarted by Security - Video

13:52 GMT 10.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHRISTIAN PETERSENCharles Oliveira of Brazil speaks with Joe Rogan after his submission victory over Justin Gaethje (not pictured) in their UFC lightweight championship bout during UFC 274 at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Charles Oliveira of Brazil speaks with Joe Rogan after his submission victory over Justin Gaethje (not pictured) in their UFC lightweight championship bout during UFC 274 at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHRISTIAN PETERSEN
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
An official for arena security reportedly said that the girl was uninjured and that she was promptly evicted from the venue.
A bold mixed martial arts fan was in for a rather harsh reality check when she attempted to bypass security and get into the octagon at UFC 274 that was held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona last weekend.
A video of the incident that emerged online – first posted on TikTok by user Shriak Sharma – shows the fan making a dash for the cage and climbing up on stage, only to be intercepted by member of the security team who promptly shoved the girl to the floor.
According to MMA Fighting, an official for arena security at the venue told them that the fan was found to be uninjured after she was checked by medical staff.
“It was swiftly dealt with and she was ejected from the arena”, the official said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала