You Shall Not Pass: Girl Rushes Octagon at UFC, Gets Thwarted by Security - Video
An official for arena security reportedly said that the girl was uninjured and that she was promptly evicted from the venue. 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
A bold mixed martial arts fan was in for a rather harsh reality check when she attempted to bypass security and get into the octagon at UFC 274 that was held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona last weekend.A video of the incident that emerged online – first posted on TikTok by user Shriak Sharma – shows the fan making a dash for the cage and climbing up on stage, only to be intercepted by member of the security team who promptly shoved the girl to the floor.According to MMA Fighting, an official for arena security at the venue told them that the fan was found to be uninjured after she was checked by medical staff.“It was swiftly dealt with and she was ejected from the arena”, the official said.
A bold mixed martial arts fan was in for a rather harsh reality check when she attempted to bypass security and get into the octagon at UFC 274 that was held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona last weekend.
A video of the incident that emerged online – first posted on TikTok by user Shriak Sharma – shows the fan making a dash for the cage and climbing up on stage, only to be intercepted by member of the security team who promptly shoved the girl to the floor.
According to MMA Fighting, an official for arena security at the venue told them that the fan was found to be uninjured after she was checked by medical staff.
“It was swiftly dealt with and she was ejected from the arena”, the official said.