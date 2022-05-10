International
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
WATCH Ukrainian Neo-Nazis March to Celebrate Anniversary of UPA
WATCH Ukrainian Neo-Nazis March to Celebrate Anniversary of UPA
Neo-Nazi marches have become commonplace in Ukraine in recent years. Radicals arrange processions through the streets of cities, shouting anti-Russian slogans. 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
donbass. genocide. 2014-2022
ukraine
nationalism
On 14 October 2021, columns of nationalists, including the Right Sector*, marched through the streets of Kiev. The procession was organised to mark the anniversary of the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)*.This extremist organisation of Nazi collaborators committed mass murders of Russians, Poles, Jews and people of other nationalities.The Right Sector is a Ukrainian association of nationalist organisations that took an active part in the anti-government protests that led to the ousting of former President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.*Right Sector and Ukrainian Insurgent Army are extremist groups banned in Russia.
ukraine, nationalism

WATCH Ukrainian Neo-Nazis March to Celebrate Anniversary of UPA

09:46 GMT 10.05.2022
Neo-Nazi marches have become commonplace in Ukraine in recent years. Radicals arrange processions through the streets of cities, shouting anti-Russian slogans.
On 14 October 2021, columns of nationalists, including the Right Sector*, marched through the streets of Kiev. The procession was organised to mark the anniversary of the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)*.
This extremist organisation of Nazi collaborators committed mass murders of Russians, Poles, Jews and people of other nationalities.
The Right Sector is a Ukrainian association of nationalist organisations that took an active part in the anti-government protests that led to the ousting of former President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.
*Right Sector and Ukrainian Insurgent Army are extremist groups banned in Russia.
