WATCH Ukrainian Neo-Nazis March to Celebrate Anniversary of UPA
Neo-Nazi marches have become commonplace in Ukraine in recent years. Radicals arrange processions through the streets of cities, shouting anti-Russian slogans. 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
On 14 October 2021, columns of nationalists, including the Right Sector*, marched through the streets of Kiev. The procession was organised to mark the anniversary of the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)*.This extremist organisation of Nazi collaborators committed mass murders of Russians, Poles, Jews and people of other nationalities.The Right Sector is a Ukrainian association of nationalist organisations that took an active part in the anti-government protests that led to the ousting of former President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.*Right Sector and Ukrainian Insurgent Army are extremist groups banned in Russia.
WATCH Ukrainian Neo-Nazis March to Celebrate Anniversary of UPA
Neo-Nazi marches have become commonplace in Ukraine in recent years. Radicals arrange processions through the streets of cities, shouting anti-Russian slogans.
On 14 October 2021, columns of nationalists, including the Right Sector*, marched through the streets of Kiev. The procession was organised to mark the anniversary of the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)*.
This extremist organisation of Nazi collaborators committed mass murders of Russians, Poles, Jews and people of other nationalities.
The Right Sector is a Ukrainian association of nationalist organisations that took an active part in the anti-government protests that led to the ousting of former President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.
*Right Sector and Ukrainian Insurgent Army are extremist groups banned in Russia.